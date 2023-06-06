The forecast: "Smoke."

That's according to the National Weather Service, and if you have been outside or looked out your window in Western New York, you can see the heavy haze – and smell it, too.

Smoke from about 100 wildfires in Quebec has drifted south over Buffalo and most of New York State Tuesday and was expected to persist through the week. The smoky conditions across New York haven't been experienced since 2002, state officials said.

The smoke thinned during the morning hours Tuesday, but by midday it reached levels considered "unhealthy" and was continuing to grow worse Tuesday afternoon, according to the website AirNow.gov, which tracks air quality.

Officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health held a videoconference Tuesday afternoon with media across New York State to alert the public of the dangers.

"It's no secret – New York is facing extraordinary air quality conditions today," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

The state issued an "air quality health advisory" for most of the state because of the level of particulate matter in the air. Anything over 100 prompts an advisory. Buffalo was at 164 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to AirNow.gov, which is operated by the EPA and its partners.

People can expect to feel some irritation in their eyes, nose and throat and the impacts can be worse for people with asthma and heart disease, Seggos said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

The high levels of particulate matter "can penetrate pretty deeply" into the lungs, said Gary Ginsberg, director for the Center for Environmental Health at the state Department of Health. "It makes it harder for our whole respiratory tract to work."

He advised everyone, not just those with heart and lung issues, to limit their time outdoors.

"Our general advice is go slow," Ginsberg said. "Monitor your own symptomology. Be a guide for yourself. Realize these are unusual circumstances. If you are having symptoms, go inside."

And for those having acute symptoms, like having serious difficulty breathing, he advised calling your health care provider or going to urgent care.

School officials should consider canceling or postponing outdoor sporting events, the state officials said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Kelly said a "denser area of smoke" moved into the area midday Tuesday. "We are expecting it to diminish a little later this evening."

Another round of thicker smoke is expected Wednesday morning and possibly even Thursday, too.

At the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, where the weather service has its Buffalo office, visibility was down to 5 miles.

The smoky conditions are even worse to the east. In Syracuse, visibility was down to 2 miles, Kelly said.

Health and environmental officials recommend that people with asthma and other breathing problems limit their time outdoors and do less strenuous activities.