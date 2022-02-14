Smoke, flames foil attempts to rescue mother and daughter from Kaisertown house fire

Paulette Heather and her son-in-law Kurt Schultz tried to get inside the burning house early Monday in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood to rescue her daughter and granddaughter, but it was to no avail.
“There was way too much smoke,” Heather said. “It was just so thick and so dark.”
Stephanie Schultz, 31, and her 2 1/2-year-old daughter, Stella, died and three firefighters were injured battling the blaze, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Fire Department.
The two-alarm fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. at 157 Weiss St., just south of Clinton Street.
As Heather sat in an armchair in her house next door to the charred 2 1/2-story single-family home where her daughter and granddaughter had died about 13 hours earlier, she recalled the horror of the situation to which she awoke at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
“The girls were sleeping upstairs; her husband was sleeping downstairs,” Heather recalled. “He woke up because he smelled smoke. He tried to run towards the back, because that’s where the stairs are to get upstairs, and it was all engulfed in flames.”
Heather said her son-in-law fled to her house and asked her to call 911 before they both ran to the burning house next door. They tried to enter through the front door, only to be thwarted by the flames, smoke and intense heat.
“So he ran to try and go in the back way, and he couldn’t,” Heather said of her son-in-law’s efforts. “And we could hear her screaming, but we just couldn’t get to them.”
Firefighters entered the home to battle the blaze, but were evacuated after several minutes because the interior staircase to the second floor was completely burned out, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said during a morning news conference.
“It was impossible to advance any further,” Renaldo said.
Firefighters attacked the fire from the exterior of the home, focusing on a second-floor bedroom window. The bodies of the mother and child were found just inside that window, Renaldo said. They had died of smoke inhalation, he noted.
The injured firefighters were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. One suffered smoke inhalation, another a knee injury and the third a back injury. All were treated and released.
Support Local Journalism
Renaldo reported that the fire began in the rear of the home on the first floor. No working smoke detectors were found in the home, he said.
Damage to the home was estimated at $225,000, with an estimated $50,000 in additional damage to other properties.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious, Renaldo said.
Heather said hers is a very tight-knit family. In addition to her own home, Heather owns the house next door, and Stephanie had lived there for more than 10 years. Before Monday’s fire, Heather said there had been no outstanding issues with the house at 157 Weiss St.
“No, there were no issues. And then when she and her husband got married, they lived there with the baby,” Heather said.
She said her daughter, a graduate of Hutchinson Central Technical High School, worked for Geico Insurance. She and her husband Kurt married almost four years ago.
“We had just seen them the night before. They were here for the Super Bowl,” Heather said.
“She was an old soul in a young person’s body,” Heather said of her daughter. “She was so outgoing, and she made everybody smile. And Stella was funny, and she was so beautiful.”
Heather said her daughter grew up in Kaisertown, played volleyball for Hutch-Tech and continued to play the sport recreationally.
“And Stephanie was a good friend, a good daughter and a good sister,” Heather said as she attempted to hold back tears.
“She was a good person, working hard for her family,” Heather added. “And she just got a promotion, and things were good.”