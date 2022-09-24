Small plane crashes off Transit Road in Swormville

A small plane crashed in a heavily wooded area off of Transit Road in Swormville, just south of the Clarence Aerodrome Airport, according to the manager of the airport and multiple reports from scanner listeners.

The incident took place at about 12:45 p.m., said Swormville Fire Chief Scott Will. ​

A Mercy Flight helicopter was transporting one injured person to a hospital, Will said. ​

The pilot, the only person on board, was injured but alive, said Fred Stanton, the manager of the airport.

Stanton said in a phone interview by the crash scene that a small plane, a Taylorcraft fixed wing single-engine plan, with just the pilot on board was about to land at the Clarence Aerodrome when he abruptly turned "90 degrees," and then "he turned south and barely made it over the trees." Stanton said "it appeared that he stalled the wing."

The plane crashed in a densely wooded area a few hundred yards south of the landing strip.

Stanton said the plane's front was badly damaged and that the tail was sticking straight up.

Stanton wasn't sure what caused the crash. "It's a mystery," he said.

The pilot was injured with suspected broken bones and was put on a utility vehicle so that he could be transferred to the Mercy Flight crew, Stanton said.

The plane was believed to have taken off from Dundee, in the Finger Lakes region.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office was heading in the investigation into the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.