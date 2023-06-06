A small plane crashed just off the runway of Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport on Tuesday afternoon, just after departing.

County officials confirmed it was a Cirrus SR-22.

"Law enforcement is currently searching the crash scene for possible victims, a wooded grassy area within the airport grounds," the county said in an emailed statement.

The airport was closed to all air traffic as of 3:30 p.m. and the site of the crash is restricted as members of the sheriff's office investigate.

County officials were scheduled to give a news conference on the crash at 4:30 p.m.

A video posted by the Post-Journal shows police and emergency vehicles in an open field outside of the airport. The onlooker says in the video that they saw smoke and caution tape being put up. The speaker in the video said that they witnessed a wide range of officials at the scene, including State Police, Ellicottville Police and Chautauqua County Police at the incident.

This is a developing story. Check buffalonews.com for updates