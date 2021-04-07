Small plane crashes in Great Valley

A small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Great Valley, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has confirmed.

Sheriff's deputies were reported to be on the scene. The Olean Times Herald reported that one person was killed and another injured.

The newspaper quoted Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb saying Mercy Flight took a man to a Buffalo hospital with serious injuries, including burns to his face and hands. The injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, he added.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

