Small plane crashes in Great Valley

A small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Great Valley, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has confirmed.
Sheriff's deputies were reported to be on the scene. The Olean Times Herald reported that one person was killed and another injured.
Support Local Journalism
The newspaper quoted Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb saying Mercy Flight took a man to a Buffalo hospital with serious injuries, including burns to his face and hands. The injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, he added.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.