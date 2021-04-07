 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Small plane crashes in Great Valley
0 comments
top story

Small plane crashes in Great Valley

Support this work for $1 a month

A small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Great Valley, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has confirmed.

Sheriff's deputies were reported to be on the scene. The Olean Times Herald reported that one person was killed and another injured.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The newspaper quoted Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb saying Mercy Flight took a man to a Buffalo hospital with serious injuries, including burns to his face and hands. The injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, he added.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News