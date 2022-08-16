Small groups, big bucks: Arts and cultural organizations share in pot of new county funding

Cemetery restoration work, concert chairs and stained glass window improvements are not the kind of projects that typically receive thousands of dollars from Erie County.

But these aren't typical times.

More than three dozen groups have qualified for grant funding of $8.6 million from a pot of $25 million that Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz set aside this year for one-time construction, renovation and repair costs, mainly meant to benefit smaller and mid-sized cultural organizations over the next several years.

"The vast majority of them have never received capital funding from the county before," Poloncarz said.

In most years, smaller arts and cultural organizations that need money find the process for applying for public funding from Erie County to be cumbersome. They have complained that they are held to the same standard as major cultural institutions who have the staff to pull together applications worth hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars.

The grant awards on the high end include $925,000 each to cover half the cost for the addition and renovation of the Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum and the expansion and relocation of the West Side Bazaar.

And on the low end is $4,127 for a mobile performance kit to benefit the Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus, and $11,000 to repair the front porch of the Holland Historical Society building.

In between are more than 30 other arts and cultural organizations receiving varying amounts of support. Among the larger grants:

• $482,377 for first phase renovations to Alleyway Theater.

• $500,000 for the $5.5 million Graycliff Visitor Center expansion project.

• $500,000 for the $12.3 million Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute project.

• $500,000 toward a $2 million renovation project for the Springville Center for the Arts.

• $500,000 for a Torn Space Theater construction project for cultural activities.

• $650,000 toward an $18 million capital improvement project for Kleinhans Music Hall.

Altogether, the 37 grants use up $8.6 million of the $25 million set aside.

Poloncarz said that many more organizations applied for the special grants, but some were denied because they weren't cultural or arts organizations.

"Others had some very, very interesting projects, but they were probably too large for us to even consider at this point," he said.

The County Legislature would need to approve the list of grant recipients, though that is expected since the Legislature chairwoman and majority and minority leaders participated in the capital project meeting to determine who should receive the newly available grant money. The Legislature would vote on the grant recipients list in next month.

Erie County has a history of providing some operating support for arts and cultural organizations of all sizes, but the county does not typically assist smaller organizations with renovation, repair and construction-related costs, unless they are considered major regional draws, such as the Buffalo Zoo or Albright Knox Art Gallery.

The remaining $16.3 million in capital funds is expected to carry over from year to year until all the funds are depleted.