Small fire at Albright-Knox didn't damage building

A fire just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the roof of Albright-Knox Art Gallery's 1905 building did no damage to the building or artworks inside, Gilbane Construction said in a statement.

"The 1905 building was not damaged in any way and work is continuing at the site today," the construction company said. "Gilbane is working with first responders on investigating the cause of the fire."

The company also thanked the firefighters for quickly extinguishing the fire.

The building – the first built on the Albright-Knox campus, opening four years after Buffalo hosted the Pan-American Exposition in 1901 – is undergoing renovation as part of a $168 million expansion.

