Small craft advisory issued for parts of Lake Ontario

A small craft advisory has been issued for the nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from the Niagara River to Sodus Bay until 8 a.m. Monday.

The advisory from the National Weather Service of Buffalo warns of the potential for wind gusts and high waves.

Northeast winds could reach up to 30 knots, or about 35 miles per hour, with wave heights of 8 to 11 feet.

Winds and waves may cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage smaller vessels, according to the Weather Service news release.

It did not indicate whether the hazardous conditions were related to Hurricane Ian. 

