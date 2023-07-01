Slow Roll Buffalo's Let Freedom Ride route will spotlight the growing immigrant populations in Riverside and Black Rock.

The free, inclusive ride begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Tow Park Path at the foot of Hertel Avenue, with a post-ride party at 8 p.m. at the starting location.

For those driving to the meetup location, parking is at AcQua Restaurant, at 2192 Niagara St.

The 10-mile ride will stop at the Ukrainian-American Civic Center, at 205 Military Road in Black Rock, for an update on the war refugees who've moved to Buffalo, as well as Lin Asian Market, at 929 Tonawanda St. in Riverside, to learn about immigrants from Southeast Asia.

Slow Roll Buffalo launches 10th season 'connecting people, places and causes' “We are an organization that is truly about connecting people, places and causes, and bicycles are the vehicle that we use to do that,” said Janelle Brooks, president of the Slow Roll Buffalo Board of Directors.

Slow Roll organizers noted that major streets on the route include Amherst Street, Hertel Avenue, Military Road, Ontario Street, Tonawanda Street and Niagara Street.

The post-race gathering will feature food from Imperial Pizza and Sun Cuisines, drinks from Community Beer Works, Libby's Lemonade and Chateau Buffalo, and music by Buffalo Bully Brass.