Slow Roll Buffalo to wrap up its season on a mission – and with Halloween bashes

The second-last Slow Roll Buffalo ride of the traditional Monday evening bicycling season hits South Buffalo next week with two goals.

Honor the memory of Mary Heneghan, the longtime leader of the Buffalo Irish Center who died in late July, and stop along the route to learn more about the need for transparency in the process to forge a community benefits agreement as part of a new Buffalo Bills stadium and lease.

More than 60 civic organizations this week called for a pact that will benefit youth and marginalized communities in the region. Government and Bills representatives so far have negotiated the agreement in private.

“We use the vehicle of the bike ride to bring attention to things that matter in the community,” said Seamus Gallivan, Slow Roll co-founder and leader.

Slow Roll wraps its ninth season around Halloween weekend, with a “Ticket to Ride: All Potholes Eve” fundraiser Oct. 29 at Flying Bison Brewing Company in Larkinville, and a final Monday evening ride Oct. 31 that starts and ends on the West Side at Community Beer Works.

The last two Monday night rides are free and start at 6 p.m.

All Potholes Eve, which runs from 3 to 7 p.m. It includes a 13-mile ride with treats and an afterparty with dinner, a beverage, a costume contest and dancing with DJ Paco. The $60 cost is for the ride, afterparty and a commemorative T-shirt. The afterparty alone fetches $20. Buy tickets and learn more about each upcoming event at slowrollbuffalo.org.

Bikers are welcome to wear costumes during the Halloween rides.

“Slow Roll has always been a come-as-you-are thing,” Gallivan said. “But no capes. They get caught in the wheels.”

Slow Roll Buffalo started with three pilot rides in 2014. The next year, it adopted the Slow Roll Detroit model of six months of Monday rides each year, drawing up to 2,500 riders during pristine-weather rides along the way.

Those numbers began to thin as Slow Roll started other rides outside the city, mostly on weekends and holidays, and cyclists began to enjoy other options, including Blues & Rock n Roll rides Wednesdays in the City of Tonawanda and East Side Bike Club outings Saturday mornings from Martin Luther King Jr. Park in East Buffalo.

“We started our pedal parties back in 2016,” Gallivan said. “The first one was at Niagara Falls. Now our range is as far north as Lewiston and as far south as Dunkirk and Jamestown.”

Slow Roll spun out of GObike Buffalo to become a standalone nonprofit on March 1, 2020, two weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic further altered its trajectory.

Concerns over community spread brought rides to a halt during the spring and early summer that year.

They had re-emerged in greater force and numbers by this summer.

“For all the tragedy of the pandemic, it forced us into this great opportunity to take apart something huge, and then build it back up again,” Gallivan said, “only this time, with years of experience and deeper community connections.”

The smaller size enabled the trained Slow Roll Buffalo Squad to take back traffic control without help from police, quieted traffic challenges and created “more authentic connections” between riders, he said.

Meanwhile, he added, the current regional bicycling dynamic has lifted the health and well-being of thousands of Western New Yorkers, forged bonds between people who might otherwise have never met, and greased the wheels of potential change for regional challenges, both big and small.

“Overall, it's been really refreshing,” Gallivan said. “Connection is really what we're about, more than bikes.”