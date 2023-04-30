Janelle Brooks discovered Slow Roll Buffalo on a Monday evening in 2015 while sitting in traffic, waiting for dozens of bicyclists to ride through a city intersection.

She wasn’t angry.

'Urgency' requested for more safety measures, better street design after cyclist deaths in Buffalo Two deaths during the last three weeks in Buffalo in which drivers crashed into bicyclists have sent ripples through a cycling community whose leaders say the city needs to bring greater attention to biking safety.

She was curious.

“You get this many people out on a Monday?” she asked a Slow Roll squad member. “He said, ‘Yes, every Monday,’ and gave me a schedule.”

Brooks, an educator who started biking a couple of years earlier, has since been on pretty much every Monday night ride, buoyed by the health benefits Slow Roll brings, but also its deeper mission.

“We are an organization that is truly about connecting people, places and causes, and bicycles are the vehicle that we use to do that,” said Brooks, president of the Slow Roll Buffalo Board of Directors.

She will help launch the nonprofit’s 10th community bicycle season at 6:30 p.m. Monday with a 10-mile ride that starts and ends in Niagara Square.

The first of 27 consecutive Monday night journeys will include two stops: Central Terminal, the first stop on the first ride in 2014, and Johnson Park, where riders will hear from friends with Slow Roll Cleveland, also celebrating its 10th year.

Brooks is aware the forecast calls for windy conditions and temperatures in the upper 40s. No worries for the hardiest of its participants.

“A lot of our ridership and membership are individuals whose bicycles are their primary mode of transportation,” she said. “We typically don't let things like changes in weather impact the fact that we ride. We're prepared for it.”

Biking got bigger during the pandemic. It's prepared to bust out all over Buffalo Niagara in May Regional biking advocates aim to make more inroads going forward, as municipal and regional government agencies and nonprofits roll out a variety projects and programs.

Monday’s route will wind through downtown and the Hydraulics, Emslie, Broadway-Fillmore and Willert Park neighborhoods.

A party with food, drink and live music follows.

More free Slow Roll rides will fan out weekly through the last Monday in October, most of them similar in length and post-ride communion.

The routes will differ, however, and several will take place on weekends on roads outside the city, including the first Pedal Party of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday, starting at Kickstand Culture in East Aurora.

Brooks also flagged other upcoming Slow Roll rides, including the first to head out of Top Guns Motorcycle Club off Northland Avenue on May 8; a ride two weeks later that starts at the Darwin-Martin House and traverses the Scajaquada Corridor; and a Memorial Day ride May 29 that starts at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park and ends with a gathering aboard the USS Sullivans.

Brooks, a lifelong resident of the Cold Springs neighborhood, also singled out a Truth and Reconciliation Ride on May 15 at Em Tea Coffee Cup Cafe in Hamlin Park, the site of a scheduled ride last year on the Monday after a white supremacist terror attack nearby killed 10 Black city residents and injured three.

As cycling surges, push is on for better bike network amid some pushback from motorists Municipalities across the region are in discussions to further build out their bike networks, perhaps with the help of the more than $1.5 billion targeted to bike and pedestrian projects in the recent federal infrastructure bill.

Slow Roll canceled that ride and instead used the site as a pop-up food distribution center, also raising $20,000 to support other nonprofits that helped address related needs of those most impacted by the mass shooting.

“We're still looking for restoration within those communities,” Brooks said.

Brooks plans to be on hand for rides throughout the season helping support the Slow Road Squad, which focuses on safety, traffic control and emergency bike repair, if needed – as well as making sure that no rider is left behind.

The spring and summer Monday night rides start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Helmets are recommended, and are required for riders under age 14. Almost all Slow Roll Rides are free, but registration is required. To learn more, register, read the biking code of conduct and see a complete schedule, visit slowrollbuffalo.org.