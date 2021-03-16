Slippery conditions predicted with arrival of mixed precipitation

Weather forecasters are warning of slippery roads this morning well south of the Buffalo metro area thanks to some snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A winter weather advisory has been put into effect until 7 p.m. for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, the National Weather Service said.

With mixed precipitation expected, forecasters predict total accumulation of snow and sleet to be less than an inch, along with less than an inch of ice accumulation, the weather service said.

Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots are likely to be slippery. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," the weather service said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.