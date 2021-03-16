Slippery conditions predicted with arrival of mixed precipitation

Weather forecasters are warning of slippery roads this morning well south of the Buffalo metro area thanks to some snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Support Local Journalism
A winter weather advisory has been put into effect until 7 p.m. for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, the National Weather Service said.
With mixed precipitation expected, forecasters predict total accumulation of snow and sleet to be less than an inch, along with less than an inch of ice accumulation, the weather service said.
Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots are likely to be slippery. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," the weather service said.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been a News staffer since 2007, with nearly all of that time spent as a reporter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.