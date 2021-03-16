 Skip to main content
Slippery conditions predicted with arrival of mixed precipitation
Slippery conditions predicted with arrival of mixed precipitation

march 16 weather warning

The National Weather Service warns of some ice accumulation across the western Southern Tier and parts of southern Erie County.

 Courtesy National Weather Service

Weather forecasters are warning of slippery roads this morning well south of the Buffalo metro area thanks to some snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A winter weather advisory has been put into effect until 7 p.m. for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, the National Weather Service said.

With mixed precipitation expected, forecasters predict total accumulation of snow and sleet to be less than an inch, along with less than an inch of ice accumulation, the weather service said.

Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots are likely to be slippery. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," the weather service said.

