Slick weather advisory issued east of Erie County

Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties dodged a winter weather advisory this morning.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory for freezing rain until 9 a.m. today in Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Orleans, and Genesee counties.
Periods of freezing rain resulted in slick roads and bridges and slippery sidewalks, according to the weather service.
The advisory will last until noon in Monroe, Wayne, northern Cayuga, Livingston and Ontario counties, and later in eastern New York.
It will be cloudy with a chance of rain in metro Buffalo today, with a high near 43. Rain is likely overnight, and there's a chance of rain and snow showers Wednesday.