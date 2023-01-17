 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Slick weather advisory issued east of Erie County

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties dodged a winter weather advisory this morning.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for freezing rain until 9 a.m. today in Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Orleans, and Genesee counties.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Periods of freezing rain resulted in slick roads and bridges and slippery sidewalks, according to the weather service. 

The advisory will last until noon in Monroe, Wayne, northern Cayuga, Livingston and Ontario counties, and later in eastern New York.

It will be cloudy with a chance of rain in metro Buffalo today, with a high near 43. Rain is likely overnight, and there's a chance of rain and snow showers Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard

Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard

The Buffalo News obtained an Erie County record that identified 35 people who died due last month's blizzard. These are the 20 victims on that list who had not previously been publicly identified and whose deaths The Buffalo News independently confirmed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

iPanda camera follows these adorable pandas and their shenanigans at a zoo in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News