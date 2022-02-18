Slick roads, crashes reported as wet roads freeze in WNY

Flooding has closed many area roadways and the freezing temperatures and overnight fresh snow have turned wet roads slick this morning.
Some of the road closures include Route 5 in Evans, Route 425 in Wilson and Cambria and Stony Road in Lancaster, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.
Poor driving conditions are expected through the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.
Various crashes have been reported, including overturned vehicles and cars off the road in a couple places along the I-190.
