Slain Buff State student remembered fondly as police seek witnesses

Royden Cave, the 19-year-old SUNY Buffalo State freshman killed early Sunday morning, was recalled fondly by the principal of the Brooklyn charter school he graduated from in 2021.

"He was a very pleasant young man, loved by his peers and his family," said Rashid Ferrod Davis, principal of the Pathways in Technology Early College High School.

19-year-old Buffalo State student killed in off-campus shooting, college says College officials identified the victim as Royden Cave, a Brooklyn native and a freshman criminal justice major.

"Royden had just come back to visit us and talk to other students about his first semester of college, so this definitely comes as a shock to all of us," Davis said. "He talked about how he was happy. He was growing up, and even with Covid he was able to be in college. So this is really heartbreaking."

Cave was shot around 3:40 a.m. at a house party at 326 Bird Ave. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later at Erie County Medical Center.

"Detectives are vigorously working this case," Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said shortly after his swearing-in ceremony as commissioner. "Our detectives are vigorously working this case and are coming up with some leads."

"The information that we have is that there were Buff State students there," Gramaglia said. "There were others, but it was a Buff State gathering."