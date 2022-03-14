Slain Buff State student remembered fondly as police seek witnesses

Royden Cave, the 19-year-old SUNY Buffalo State freshman killed early Sunday morning, was recalled fondly by the principal of the Brooklyn charter school he graduated from in 2021.
"He was a very pleasant young man, loved by his peers and his family," said Rashid Ferrod Davis, principal of the Pathways in Technology Early College High School.
College officials identified the victim as Royden Cave, a Brooklyn native and a freshman criminal justice major.
"Royden had just come back to visit us and talk to other students about his first semester of college, so this definitely comes as a shock to all of us," Davis said. "He talked about how he was happy. He was growing up, and even with Covid he was able to be in college. So this is really heartbreaking."
Cave was shot around 3:40 a.m. at a house party at 326 Bird Ave. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later at Erie County Medical Center.
"Detectives are vigorously working this case," Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said shortly after his swearing-in ceremony as commissioner. "Our detectives are vigorously working this case and are coming up with some leads."
"The information that we have is that there were Buff State students there," Gramaglia said. "There were others, but it was a Buff State gathering."
Gramaglia said he did not know whether Cave lived at the address or whether it was rented to Buffalo State students.
He appealed to those living there for help solving the case.
"We know there were multiple witnesses there that can provide us information, and we ask them to come forward," Gramaglia said.
The police commissioner said witnesses can call the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255, Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or the Police Department's homicide office.
Davis described the high school Cave attended as a small community, where everyone knows one another. Davis reached out to Cave's parents Monday and arranged for guidance counselors to be available at the charter school for students who needed to talk to someone.
Cave studied computer information systems at the charter high school, which partners with New York City College of Technology, the City University of New York and IBM. He was one of the six of the school's 95 graduates to enroll at Buffalo State.
Cave applied to Buffalo State’s criminal justice program, but was still exploring whether he wanted to go into law or law enforcement, Davis said.
“He was only 19, but he was connected and on the right path,” he said.
Staff members from Buffalo State's Counseling Center were available Monday to meet with students, staff and faculty at the school's Weigel Health Center.
"On behalf of the entire Buffalo State community, I express my heartfelt condolences to the Cave family and Royden's beloved friends," President Katherine S. Conway-Turner said in a statement. "Our hearts ache for you during this difficult time."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.