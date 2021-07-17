Skydivers to jump above Horseshoe Falls Tuesday

Seven skydivers are scheduled to jump from two planes flying 14,000 feet over the Horseshoe Falls Tuesday evening, according to Patrick Proctor, chairman of the Niagara Falls Tourism Advisory Board.

Weather permitting, the plan is for the parachutists to land in the parking lot of the Sheraton Hotel at Third and Niagara streets, Proctor said Friday.

"We have all the permissions necessary to make this jump," said Jason Berger, owner of Porter-based Skydive the Falls, which is handling the logistics for the 6 p.m. jump.

Proctor said it's the first parachute jump above the falls in many years. He thanked Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino for helping to make the event possible.

Two after-parties are scheduled following the jump: one inside the Sheraton and another on Old Falls Street. The latter, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., will feature live music by the local band 1980 Something.

