Skybridge from DL&W Terminal to KeyBank Center among Buffalo projects to be financed by federal aid

A host of transportation projects – including a "skywalk" connecting KeyBank Center and the DL&W Terminal – will soon take shape mostly along the Buffalo waterfront as a result of $10 million announced today by federal legislators.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins gathered outside the DL&W Terminal near the Edward M. Cotter fireboat this morning to announce money for everything from new electric buses and related charging infrastructure to the proposed Riverline project through the Old First Ward.
"This is going to boost Buffalo like never before," Schumer said at the waterfront gathering, noting the abandoned Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad right-of-way will be transformed into a linear walkway and bikeway similar to New York City's Highline.
"This was once a great connector, and instead of being a uniter it became a divider," he said. "Now we'll be able to begin transforming this 1.5-mile line to bring downtown and the waterfront together ... and reclaim one of Buffalo's natural treasures."
At the news conference, Schumer, Gillibrand and Higgins said the money will be aimed at "green" projects for expanded walking and biking access to the Buffalo waterfront. And as the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority prepares to introduce electric buses to its fleet later this year, the lawmakers said its Cold Spring maintenance facility can now count on $1.76 million for overhead equipment to charge new buses bought with $4.8 million in federal funding.
But the most visible project, claiming $2 million in money from Washington, will be the skybridge set to open with a new Metro Rail station at the DL&W in 2024. The project had long been delayed because of unanticipated costs associated with relocating underground utility lines and other impediments.
Thomas George, the NFTA's director of public transit, said the new money will allow the authority to provide a "coatless connection" for rail passengers attending arena events who can disembark at the DL&W Terminal, cross the terminal on its second floor and directly enter KeyBank Center.