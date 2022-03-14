Skybridge from DL&W Terminal to KeyBank Center among Buffalo projects to be financed by federal aid

A host of transportation projects – including a "skywalk" connecting KeyBank Center and the DL&W Terminal – will soon take shape mostly along the Buffalo waterfront as a result of $10 million announced today by federal legislators.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins gathered outside the DL&W Terminal near the Edward M. Cotter fireboat this morning to announce money for everything from new electric buses and related charging infrastructure to the proposed Riverline project through the Old First Ward.

"This is going to boost Buffalo like never before," Schumer said at the waterfront gathering, noting the abandoned Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad right-of-way will be transformed into a linear walkway and bikeway similar to New York City's Highline.

"This was once a great connector, and instead of being a uniter it became a divider," he said. "Now we'll be able to begin transforming this 1.5-mile line to bring downtown and the waterfront together ... and reclaim one of Buffalo's natural treasures."