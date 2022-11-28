 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ski program for minority youth to launch Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
A program to get more minority youth involved in skiing will be launched with an informational meeting at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

The initiative is a partnership between the Hot Ice Ski Club and Ski With Me, and representatives of both Buffalo-based organizations will be on hand to explain the program’s goals, tentative launch date and to answer questions. The program will be based at the Buffalo Ski Club in Colden and equipment and instruction will be provided.

Hot Ice was a member of the National Brotherhood of Skiers, a nationwide organization of predominantly Black ski clubs, while Ski With Me offers a variety of programs to introduce people to skiing or to help them improve.

