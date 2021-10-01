Six walks to benefit FeedMore WNY scheduled on Saturday

Those who would like to support FeedMore WNY’s annual Walk Off Hunger weekend can do so on Saturday in six communities across the region.

The walk, presented this year by Evans Bank, is designed to boost community awareness about hunger in the region and raise money provide nutritious food to neighbors in need, many of whom continue to face the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those interested in supporting the effort can gather from 10 a.m. to noon at Congregation Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, and the following locations from noon to 2 p.m.:

• Resurgence Brewing, 55 Chicago St., Old First Ward.

• Schulze Vineyards & Winery, 2090 Coomer Road, Burt.

• Ellicottville Brewing West, 34 Main St., Fredonia.

• Four Mile Brewing, 202 E. Greene St., Olean.

Each route is flat, well-marked, and about 2 miles long. Participants also can choose to walk a route of their own.

Participation in a do-it-yourself route is also encouraged over the weekend.

Registration is $25 per person, or $20 for groups of four or more, and free for those 12 and younger. It includes T-shirt, registration bag and access to a virtual auction. To register or for more information, visit feedmorewny.org/walk-off-hunger.

