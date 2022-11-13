Six months since Buffalo mass shooting, an outpouring of support – and pledges to do more

All eyes were on the horror six months ago, when a white supremacist shot 13 people, killing 10, at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

What followed in the days and months afterward were widespread acts of generosity and an outpouring of support for those scarred by the mass shooting. It started with food giveaways and free counseling, and then evolved into the coordinated fundraising for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. The fund raised $6.4 million for the 169 people determined to be the most affected by the tragedy: the family members of those killed, the wounded, and the workers and shoppers who were in the store and parking lot.

But something else has happened in the six months since that awful day at the Jefferson Avenue grocery store.

Awareness grew.

Food insecurity in some Buffalo neighborhoods has become an issue drawing the attention of local and national experts. Gov. Kathy Hochul has heightened economic development efforts on the East Side. And the everyday actions of those who may not have been familiar with Jefferson Avenue before May 14 now give hope to those who are all too familiar with the challenges in this part of the city.

Larry Stitts, owner of Golden Cup Coffee on Jefferson Avenue, a short distance from the Tops, sees a diversity of customers and people who now come into the community.

“The big thing that we’ve noticed that’s different is it brought a lot of different people into the neighborhood," Stitts said. "And I would say the majority of them are Caucasian people who seem really concerned and wanting to show that Buffalo is the 'City of Good Neighbors,' " Stitts said.

“The thing is, when they come in, they buy your product and they return,” he added.

Tackling food insecurity

The Tops store on Jefferson Avenue is the only full-service grocery store in this large swatch of the city where residents are primarily people of color. Its two-month closure highlighted the scarcity of food options for neighborhoods around the store, and the shooting put food insecurity in the spotlight and created a food crisis for many residents.

Food equity rose to a vital cause for the community and helped draw national attention to the issue.

Local entrepreneurs who had been trying to address the area’s grocery gap for years found new interest in their solutions. And money has started to flow to some local projects.

African Heritage Food Co-op founder Alexander Wright and Allison DeHonney of Urban Fruits and Veggies have been in big demand as public speakers and key players in the movement toward food security on the East Side and beyond.

In June, the co-op received a $3 million investment from New York’s Empire State Development and $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Healthy Food Financing Initiative to renovate a donated historic building in the Fruit Belt neighborhood as its future storefront home.

DeHonney has raised $3 million of the $7 million she needs to expand her urban farm and build an East Side community wellness center. She has interest from Cornell University in creating a community-owned food packaging operation.

A Fruit Belt community development group revived a stalled plan to acquire four vacant properties obtained from the City of Buffalo to develop a future food store, farm market and business incubator.

Last month, Buffalo attorney Kevin Gaughan convened the American Food Equity Conference, which brought 40 local and national food, financial and philanthropic experts together to tackle the issue.

The conference boosted the Wright and DeHonney projects, along with Project Rainfall, an initiative by Rita Hubbard-Robinson to turn a vacant industrial building on Delavan Avenue into an indoor food-growing facility, farmer’s market and community health space.

Whether those projects will receive the funding they need to flourish remains to be seen. But Wright and other East Side advocates say the way to end “food apartheid” is to put the means of food production and access in the community’s hands.

“Anything less than ownership is unacceptable,” Wright said.

Boosting economic development

Economic development efforts on the East Side were afoot before May 14, with more public and private investment seen in recent years than at any time in decades. It is now no longer unusual for developers to erect new apartment buildings or convert former industrial properties into living spaces.

But a University at Buffalo report in 2021 found entrenched issues resulting from segregation, limited educational attainment, structural joblessness, low wages, poor health and neighborhood disinvestment.

Since the Tops shooting, the desire to improve the lives of East Side residents has become a priority.

A month after the shooting, Hochul announced $50 million would be provided primarily to help struggling homeowners make repairs and catch up on unpaid bills.

The funding included $20 million to help 4,000 homeowners receive $5,000 on average to pay off delinquent tax, water and sewer bills. Another $10 million will give more than 1,000 homeowners up to $10,000 each for home repairs. And $4.5 million will go to 150 first-time homeowners in the form of $30,000 down payments.

Marva Threat, president of the Greater East Side Fields of Dreams Block Club Association in the Broadway Fillmore area, said the need for major home improvement projects is a sizeable one that is out of reach for many.

"There is a great need on the East Side to replace roofs and do painting and other renovations, especially as you get older and your income is limited," Threat said.

There is also $3 million for a "resilience center' within the Resource Council of Western New York to help with mental health counseling and other community social service needs, and to oversee the application process for the housing grants.

Some $2 million for a "public engagement unit" will inform people of services they're eligible for, and it is modeled after a successful program in New York City.

The state had already paid attention to economic development on the East Side before the shooting.

A $65 million economic strategy for the East Side that began in 2019 with the Buffalo Billion II program has expanded under Hochul. In April, the governor announced $225 million from state, city and philanthropic partners to expand workforce development and boost small businesses, infrastructure and cultural and historic attractions.

There was $76 million to expand the Northland Workforce Training Center and expand the Northland Corridor. An additional $61 million is going to stabilize the Central Terminal, $37 million to revitalize the Broadway Market, $30 million to turn the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor into a destination, $6 million to restore the historic greenhouses at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and $15 million more for bolstering Bailey, Fillmore, Jefferson and Michigan avenues, a linchpin of the Buffalo Billion II plan.

Earlier this month, city, state and federal officials, building on the Buffalo Billion II plan, announced $95 million will start to be spent to reinvigorate major East Side thoroughfares.

The governor in January also committed up to $1 billion to address the harm the Kensington Expressway did to Black neighborhoods over a half century ago. A leading proposal could put a cover over the highway between East Ferry and Dodge streets in an attempt to replicate the once-grand Humboldt Parkway. A decision is expected in 2024.

But it is not only public investment occurring.

This year, 42% of all private neighborhood investments in affordable and market-rate housing in Buffalo targeted East Side projects, with developers including Cedarland Development, Regan Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate. While much of the early development on the East Side in recent years was between Main Street and Jefferson Avenue, projects are increasingly fanning farther east.

Developer Rocco Termini said developers are eagerly turning to the East Side because downtown and other parts of the city have already largely been built up.

"The East Side is the last frontier," Termini said. "We are in a period where there are opportunities there like nowhere else."

Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning, said the city played a key role in getting to this point.

"Nearly two decades of focused and strategic investments by the Brown Administration built the confidence necessary for new investment in East Buffalo," Mehaffy said.

Increasing community support

Funds poured in after the shooting to help family members of those killed or wounded, and workers and shoppers who were in the store and parking lot when the shots were fired.

The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund established by Tops Markets, in conjunction with the National Compassion Fund, raised more than $6.4 million that will be distributed to 169 people determined to be the most affected by the tragedy.

The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund has also given grants of $5,000 to $20,000 to 85 Black-led organizations.

In addition, Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown recently announced a permanent memorial to honor the lives and legacies of the victims of the May 14 massacre. Rev. Mark Blue, president of the Buffalo Branch of the NAACP, leads the commission, which eventually will have 11 members.

Richard Cummings, vice chairman of the Restore Our Community Coalition, said more people of different backgrounds, races and ethnicities have come together to make a change in the aftermath of May 14.

“People seem to be a little bit more concerning of each other, and it appears to be genuine,” he said.