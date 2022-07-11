Six involved in deadly assault of man in wooded area in Lake View, police say

A Town of Boston man was lured to a wooded area in Lake View where he was assaulted and died late Saturday night, authorities said Monday.

Brenden Benoit, 25, was found dead around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area off Heltz Road.

The mother of one of the six criminally charged in his death said it happened in the same area where Benoit previously sexually assaulted her daughter.

All six pleaded not guilty in Hamburg Town Court on Monday afternoon. The alleged previous assault did not come up during Monday's court proceeding.

After the arraignment, the mother told reporters her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Benoit on July 2 in the same area where Benoit died, raising the possibility that Benoit was assaulted in retaliation. She said her daughter had filed a police report about the assault. The mother, however, denied her daughter had lured him to the woods Saturday.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, accompanied by two investigators in the case, Hamburg Police Capt. Nicholas Ugale and Det. Sgt. Howard Widman, declined to share the motivation for the attack.

“I have a reason why these young men and women wanted to lure him to this area," Flynn said during a news conference at his office. "I am just not at this time going to articulate that and get into it because that is, quite frankly, a key part of the evidence that I don’t want to divulge right now.”

Flynn declined to address allegations by the mother that Benoit had previously assaulted her daughter.

“I not only can’t comment on it, I’m not going to confirm or deny it, either,” Flynn said.

Jared M. Adamski, 26, of the Village of Hamburg, is accused of assaulting Benoit with a knife. He was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Charged with second-degree assault are Harrison J. Drozen, 20; Conner E. Krone, 22; Kayleigh A. Skybyk-Schuh, 19; and Elexus O. Dean, 20; all of the Village of Hamburg, as well as Larissa C. Smith, 18, of the Town of Hamburg.

All six pleaded not guilty in Hamburg Town Court on Monday.

The three women among the six defendants lured Benoit to the wooded area, Flynn said.

All six defendants were together late Saturday.

“The three girls dropped off the guys in a wooded area there on Heltz Road in Lakeview,” Flynn said. “The guys got out of the car and waited in a wooded area, and then the three girls went and picked up the victim at a different location and then brought him back to the location where they allegedly had dropped off the boys.”

The three male defendants were hiding in the woods.

Once the victim was dropped off, the three male assailants came out of the woods and approached Benoit, Flynn said.

“One of the three boys allegedly punched the victim as he was trying to scramble back into the vehicle, presumably for safety. Another one of the young men – not the puncher – allegedly got in the vehicle and then inside the vehicle allegedly stabbed the victim inside the vehicle,” Flynn added.

Prosecutors allege Adamski stabbed him multiple times in the upper leg area.

"The very nature of theses allegations are incredibly violent," Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty said in Hamburg Town Court.

Flynn said Benoit's body was left behind and the six took off in the vehicle to an apartment in Hamburg.

On Sunday night, after the six were arrested but before their arraignments, a Hamburg police dispatcher overheard the group plotting revenge against a witness, Haggerty told Hamburg Town Justice Carl W. Morgan.

Prosecutors are "deeply concerned" about the safety of the witness, Haggerty said.

Admaski was remanded without bail to the custody of the Erie County sheriff, while the others were held on $100,000 cash/bond or $200,000 partially secured bond.

Morgan said his main concern was safety of the witness, and he issued orders of protection against all six defendants to protect the witness.

Several of the women wept and sobbed before, during and after their arraignments.

"I'm only 18 years old. I didn't want to do it," Smith said after the judge left the courtroom. "I didn't touch him."

She said the bail was "so much money."

Assigned Counsel Brent Salevsky asked the judge to grant Smith home supervision in light of her family ties, age, and because she is attending summer school to earn her high school diploma.

"I can't do it," Morgan said.

He scheduled a felony hearing at 10 a.m. Friday.

“The first question that may come to your mind is that why were the five individuals who were allegedly part of this, but not take part in the actual stabbing, why are they only charged with assault under the accomplice liability theory and not the manslaughter. The answer to that question is that the evidence that we have right now only proves the assault liability theory beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” Flynn said.

“An active investigation is still occurring. There may be additional charges. There may be an upgrade in the charges. There may be a downgrade in the charges,” he added.

Flynn said there is currently no evidence that the five charged with second-degree assault had any prior indication that a manslaughter was going to take place.

“The alleged conspiracy here was just to rough up and beat up the victim, and that was it,” Flynn said, adding that it was probably safe to say that the stabbing surprised the other participants in the crime.

Flynn said he has a good idea of the sequence of events but he declined to comment on the specific facts of the case.