Six involved in assault that killed man in wooded area in Lake View, police say

Six people were involved in an assault that led to the death of Brenden Benoit, 25, of Boston, according to the Town of Hamburg Police Department.
Police responded at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of an assault in a wooded area off Heltz Road in Lake View.
Benoit's body was found in the woods.
The investigation identified six people involved in the assault: Jared Adamski, 26, who has been charged with first-degree manslaughter; and Harrison Drozen, 20; Conner Krone, 22; Kayleight Skybyk-Schuh, 19; Larissa Smith, 18; and Elexus Dean, 20; all of whom have been charged with second-degree assault, according to a release Monday afternoon by Hamburg police.
Police say they believe Benoit was lured to the wooded area as part of the defendants' plan to assault him. During the assault, he suffered knife wounds caused by Adamski, police said.
Other charges may be forthcoming. The defendants are being held in custody pending arraignment, which is scheduled for later Monday afternoon.