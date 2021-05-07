 Skip to main content
Six Flags Darien Lake offers free park tickets at Covid vaccine clinic
FEATURES riding the Viper

Six Flags Darien Lake offers free tickets to those who sign up for a Covid-19 vaccination clinic there.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

Six Flags Darien Lake will host a Covid-19 vaccination clinic, offering two free tickets to the amusement park to those who obtain their shots there.

The clinic, operated by the Genesee County Health Department, will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the park's human resources building. The free park tickets can be used anytime this year.

The clinic will offer both the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Walk-ins will be allowed for the J&J vaccine – if there is any left – but advance registrations are being taken for both J&J and Pfizer.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, there were 100 Pfizer appointments and 59 J&J appointments available on the website. Pfizer shots were available for those age 16 and up; J&J shots are for those 18 and older.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

