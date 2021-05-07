Six Flags Darien Lake offers free park tickets at Covid vaccine clinic

Six Flags Darien Lake will host a Covid-19 vaccination clinic, offering two free tickets to the amusement park to those who obtain their shots there.

The clinic, operated by the Genesee County Health Department, will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the park's human resources building. The free park tickets can be used anytime this year.

The clinic will offer both the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Walk-ins will be allowed for the J&J vaccine – if there is any left – but advance registrations are being taken for both J&J and Pfizer.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, there were 100 Pfizer appointments and 59 J&J appointments available on the website. Pfizer shots were available for those age 16 and up; J&J shots are for those 18 and older.

