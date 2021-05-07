Six developers float ideas to redevelop Buffalo's Mohawk Ramp

“The Simon Electric properties have had the attention of many in the development community for many years, given their strategic location along Ellicott Street,” Mehaffy said.

He said their redevelopment would stitch together the area from Genesee Gateway and the Flower District to Lafayette Square, while helping create the critical mass of residential units the city has been working toward.

“Imagine the vibrancy from all those additional units in that area,” Mehaffy said. “The streets would be completely different.”

Still, Mehaffy said each of the proposals had a lot going for them. A selection committee will be established, he said, and the public will have a chance to weigh in, although he said it is too early to say because of Covid-19 what form that will take.

“This is not a pretty picture contest,” Mehaffy said. “There will be a lot of work to make sure that the finances work on this project, and that this is a project that is going to happen in Buffalo.”

Here are the proposals:

CB Emmanuel, BFC Partners, Carmina Wood Morris, in partnership with GO Buffalo Niagara/GObike Buffalo