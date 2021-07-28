Six City of Tonawanda cops cited for valor after shooting

Six City of Tonawanda police officers who apprehended an armed suspect last year during an exchange of gunfire that left a veteran detective wounded will receive Commendation of Valor awards Tuesday, Police Chief William Strassburg announced this week.

Police Capt. Fredric Foels, who is head of patrol operations for the City of Tonawanda Police Department and is also one of the officers to be honored, called the Commendation of Valor the department's highest honor.

The incident occurred on May 26, 2020 on Morgan and Clinton streets while the officers were investigating a drive-by shooting. The officers were later fired upon by a suspect who was apprehended after a car chase and crash. One of the officers, Detective David Ljiljanich, was shot multiple times during the ambush.

Ljiljanich, a 19-year veteran of the department, took two bullets to his bulletproof vest and was also shot in the pelvis and groin area by the suspect, Matthew Gerwitz, then 28, according to reports at the time. Foels, who spent his first 37 years on the force without being fired upon, was instrumental in helping to protect Ljiljanich from further harm.

"I got up behind my car and got him to safety," Foels said at the time. "My car is shot up, the glass is out of my car."