Six City of Tonawanda cops cited for valor after shooting

Six City of Tonawanda police officers who apprehended an armed suspect last year during an exchange of gunfire that left a veteran detective wounded will receive Commendation of Valor awards Tuesday, Police Chief William Strassburg announced this week.
Matthew R. Gerwitz, 28, faces a slew of felony charges including murder and attempted murder.
Police Capt. Fredric Foels, who is head of patrol operations for the City of Tonawanda Police Department and is also one of the officers to be honored, called the Commendation of Valor the department's highest honor.
The incident occurred on May 26, 2020 on Morgan and Clinton streets while the officers were investigating a drive-by shooting. The officers were later fired upon by a suspect who was apprehended after a car chase and crash. One of the officers, Detective David Ljiljanich, was shot multiple times during the ambush.
Ljiljanich, a 19-year veteran of the department, took two bullets to his bulletproof vest and was also shot in the pelvis and groin area by the suspect, Matthew Gerwitz, then 28, according to reports at the time. Foels, who spent his first 37 years on the force without being fired upon, was instrumental in helping to protect Ljiljanich from further harm.
"I got up behind my car and got him to safety," Foels said at the time. "My car is shot up, the glass is out of my car."
On Wednesday, Foels expressed gratitude for Ljiljanich's recovery.
"He was on light duty for a while, but then he came back in the month of January for full duty," Foels said.
Joseph Marasco was shot in the stomach while walking on a Tonawanda street with friends playing the smartphone video game Pokemon Go, according to an online fundraiser seeking
A second officer, Lt. Brian Scarpena, suffered a broken wrist during a car chase when he used his unmarked police vehicle to ram the suspect's car from behind, which allowed other officers tailing Gerwitz to get him into custody. Gerwitz was later arraigned on two counts of first-degree attempted murder of police officers and one count of second-degree murder after the victim in the drive-by shooting subsequently died from his wounds. Gerwitz was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after using what police described as an illegally modified assault-style rifle.
Gerwitz is still awaiting trial.
"We can't really talk about the specifics of the case, because it hasn't been adjudicated yet, but it's scheduled for 2022," Foels said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Scarpena, a 19-year veteran of the police force, also is scheduled to receive an award, along with Foels and Ljiljanich.
Foels said Scarpena is expected to return to work in August.
The City of Tonawanda man accused of shooting an acquaintance in a drive-by early Tuesday and then wounding a police detective used two “homemade” guns in the attacks, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said Wednesday. Matthew Gerwitz, 28, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of first-degree attempted murder of police officers, one count of second-degree attempted
Also set to be honored at the ceremony are Detective Capt. Jamin Butcher, an 18-year veteran of the force; Detective Lt. Scott Sheehan, a 20-year member of the force; and Officer Eric Foels, a four-year member of the force and Capt. Foels' nephew.
In addition to the presentation of awards, representatives from Armor Express, the body armor company that supplies the police department’s bullet proof vests, will be flying in from New York City to present the officers with awards, as well.
"They got wind of what happened ... and so they reached out to us and said they would like to come and take part in the ceremony. So they're flying up from New York City, and they're presenting each of the six officers with some type of award," Foels said.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony, he said. It will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in front of Tonawanda City Hall, 200 Niagara St.