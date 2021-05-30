Sister recollects Green Beret's heroism as veterans memorial is dedicated in Clarence

Lauren Griffin was eating lunch at her desk at work when her mother called. Griffin's twin brother was dead at the age of 30.
U.S. Army Maj. Andrew Byers, a member of the Green Berets and a special forces commander in Afghanistan, had been gunned down on Nov. 3, 2016, while securing shelter to safely provide medical aid to other injured members of his team and partnering Afghan forces.
Byers, a Clarence native, was one of two Green Berets killed in action during that battle, which resulted in a third of its fighting force being decimated by casualties.
After Byers' death, many reached out to help, wanting to do something for him and his family. But his sister wanted the focus to be on more than just one person.
"It's bigger than that," she recalled thinking.
Nearly five years later, that bigger project has become a reality.
The Town of Clarence is dedicating a new Veterans Memorial on Monday, not just in memory of Byers, but in honor of the more than 450 Clarence residents who served, and the 55 Clarence residents who were killed in action from the War of 1812 through Afghanistan.
The memorial will feature five flag poles, representing each of the military branches, and five black granite slabs engraved with the names of Clarence veterans. The central fountain features a beveled edge that lists the names of the 55 fallen. Byers' name is among them.
In honor of his memory and the legacy of all Clarence veterans and fallen soldiers, the U.S. Army Air Force Band of the West is flying in from Texas to provide music for the dedication. This is the same band that played at the state funeral for President George H.W. Bush.
The national band has a local connection, too. One of its members is Buffalo native Rose Valby, a senior airman in the Air Force and a Clarence High School graduate.
"This is a huge coup," said Jim Schultz, co-chairman for the annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony sponsored by American Legion Post 838, which will immediately precede the Clarence Veterans Memorial dedication.
Missing Byers
Griffin, 34, remembers her brother, Andy, being an American history buff. He thrived on stories told by his grandfather about serving in the Korean War. The twin siblings were sophomores in high school when the World Trade Center towers came down during the 9/11 terrorist attack.
After that, Griffin said, he walked a military path, despite some anxiety from his parents and sisters. Byers graduated from West Point, and led teams in Chad, Africa and Afghanistan. He was posthumously promoted from captain to major, awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.
Griffin's own commitment to helping families who have lost loved ones in the military is keeping her from being able to attend the dedication in Clarence on Monday. As manager of volunteer services for TAPS – Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors – she's in Northern Virginia coordinating activities and events for families there.
She and the rest of her family intend to visit the memorial later this summer.
"While I hate to miss it, I know there are so many who need us here," she said. "I know it’s going to be tremendous."
The long road
Bringing the memorial to life has taken perseverance on the part of the Clarence Rotary Club, which spearheaded the years-long effort.
Chrissy Casilio-Bluhm, chair of the committee, spearheaded much of the work but just had a baby Thursday. She recalled Griffin telling her at Byers' funeral that she wished there was a place in Clarence to honor the fallen by name.
With the year-long delay due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the five tall granite slabs were set into place less than three weeks ago, and final touches weren't complete until just over one week ago, said Anne Schule Gaume, past resident of the Rotary Club and member of the Veterans Memorial Committee.
"It really was down to the wire," she said.
Registration will be ongoing to add more names of Clarence veterans to the wall twice a year, Gaume said. The memorial website can help family members find the names of their loved ones and will provide a space for a photo and bio for each of the service members honored.
Memorial Day happenings
The memorial dedication is not the only Memorial Day event happening in Clarence. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the full Memorial Day Parade, Schultz said. The traditional parade could not be held last year due to the health crisis.
This year's mile-long parade starts at 11 a.m. at Krause Road and Rock Oak Parkway, and ends at Clarence Town Park. The parade will be followed by music, a speaker, a wreath laying ceremony and a rifle salute at the park, organized by the American Legion, and then by the Rotary Club's memorial dedication.
Because Main Street will be closed to traffic due to the parade, attendees traveling to the ceremony are encouraged to drive to the park via Gunnville or Shisler roads.
Griffin said her brother would be proud.
"Andy was a guy who wouldn’t want a fuss to be made about him," she said. "But I think he would be tremendously honored to see the veterans and other fallen in our community honored in this way. And I think he would hope that those who did not know about those people would be able to visit, and read their names, and learn their story."