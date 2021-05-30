Sister recollects Green Beret's heroism as veterans memorial is dedicated in Clarence

Lauren Griffin was eating lunch at her desk at work when her mother called. Griffin's twin brother was dead at the age of 30.

U.S. Army Maj. Andrew Byers, a member of the Green Berets and a special forces commander in Afghanistan, had been gunned down on Nov. 3, 2016, while securing shelter to safely provide medical aid to other injured members of his team and partnering Afghan forces.

Byers, a Clarence native, was one of two Green Berets killed in action during that battle, which resulted in a third of its fighting force being decimated by casualties.

After Byers' death, many reached out to help, wanting to do something for him and his family. But his sister wanted the focus to be on more than just one person.

"It's bigger than that," she recalled thinking.

Nearly five years later, that bigger project has become a reality.

The Town of Clarence is dedicating a new Veterans Memorial on Monday, not just in memory of Byers, but in honor of the more than 450 Clarence residents who served, and the 55 Clarence residents who were killed in action from the War of 1812 through Afghanistan.