Single-sex academies could debut in Buffalo Public School District as early as 2023

Single-gender academies – one for girls from the fifth through 12th grades, and one for boys from the seventh through 12th grades – could debut in the Buffalo Public School District as early as either January or the fall of 2023, Superintendent Kriner Cash revealed Wednesday during a marathon work session that was livestreamed by the School Board.

The proposed Shirley Chisholm School of Leadership for Young Women, and the Barack Obama Leadership Academy for Young Men will be modeled on similar public schools in New York City and would be the first such public schools to open in Western New York, according to Fatima Morrell, associate superintendent for Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives.

Morrell and Toyia Wilson, chief of Secondary School Performance and Innovation, shared aspects of the concept with board members during the nearly 5½-hour long meeting in which members board also discussed the superintendent's goal to boost student achievement and an update on central enrollment and student enrollment.

"This will help us continue to compete and to go out there and give our students the best options for their secondary education," Morrell said.