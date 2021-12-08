Single-sex academies could debut in Buffalo Public School District as early as 2023

Single-gender academies – one for girls from the fifth through 12th grades, and one for boys from the seventh through 12th grades – could debut in the Buffalo Public School District as early as either January or the fall of 2023, Superintendent Kriner Cash revealed Wednesday during a marathon work session that was livestreamed by the School Board.
The proposed Shirley Chisholm School of Leadership for Young Women, and the Barack Obama Leadership Academy for Young Men will be modeled on similar public schools in New York City and would be the first such public schools to open in Western New York, according to Fatima Morrell, associate superintendent for Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives.
Morrell and Toyia Wilson, chief of Secondary School Performance and Innovation, shared aspects of the concept with board members during the nearly 5½-hour long meeting in which members board also discussed the superintendent's goal to boost student achievement and an update on central enrollment and student enrollment.
"This will help us continue to compete and to go out there and give our students the best options for their secondary education," Morrell said.
She said the aim of the schools is to challenge historic racial and gender-based inequalities, and create intellectually and physically safe learning environments for students. Morrell and Wilson said studies have shown the single-gender schools help deter negative behaviors, while limiting distractions for male and female students alike, and raising the competence and self-esteem levels of the students.
Such schools allow students to become leaders of their own learning while improving academic outcomes, Morrell said. Research on single-gender schools show girls often wind up taking more advanced course work and perform at a significantly higher academic level, she added.
Single-gender schools in New York City average a 95% graduation rate, Morrell said. The Barack Obama Leadership Academy would, in honor of its namesake, have a focus on multiculturalism, while promoting leadership and oratory skills, robust literacy skills, public speaking, debate, theater and the arts. Morrell said the school would uphold the My Brother's Keeper National Milestone established by the 44th U.S. president and the first African American to occupy the office, which is already being implemented in the seventh and eighth grades at the My Brother's Keeper Middle School Academy.
The Shirley Chisholm School of Leadership would be the first school to be named after the first African American woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress and the first Black woman to seek the Democratic nomination for U.S. president in 1972. Chisholm settled in Amherst after her retirement from Congress in 1983.
Cash said that it has not yet been determined whether the schools will open in existing school buildings or if new buildings will be built to house the schools.