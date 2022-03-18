Single-car rollover accident reported in 1200 block of Hopkins Road in Amherst

Amherst police Friday were on the scene of a single-car rollover accident with injuries in the 1200 block of Hopkins Road near Billy Wilson Park, according to a tweet on the department's Twitter feed.
As a result, police have asked motorists to avoid the area, as delays are be expected.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.
Harold McNeil
