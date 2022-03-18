 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Single-car rollover accident reported in 1200 block of Hopkins Road in Amherst
Amherst police Friday were on the scene of a single-car rollover accident with injuries in the 1200 block of Hopkins Road near Billy Wilson Park, according to a tweet on the department's Twitter feed.

As a result, police have asked motorists to avoid the area, as delays are be expected.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

