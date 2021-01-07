 Skip to main content
Sinatra's Mid-City Apartments now open for lease
MidCity-Apartments

A rendering of the Mid-City Apartments.

The American Household and Moving Storage warehouse on Main Street used to be a focal point for moving other people from place to place. Now, it's where they move in.

Developer Nick Sinatra has completed his $15 million conversion of the storage facility into the Mid-City Apartments, a mixed-use complex with 50 new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 12,000 square feet of amenity-focused commercial space. The units are now available for lease.

Sinatra, owner of Sinatra & Co. Real Estate, purchased the property at 1665 Main from the moving company in 2014, but the renovation took longer than expected. Built in 1916, the 100,000-square-foot facility was updated for both residential and commercial use, and includes parking in the former Freddie's Doughnuts site.

The project is aimed at young professionals and employees of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, as well as other downtown employers, and is close to public transit. It also features the largest public art mural in the city – Metamorphosis #5 – which was painted by artist Tavar Zawacki in partnership with the Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative.

"Buffalo has seen thousands of new jobs in the past few years,” Sinatra said in a statement. “This has increased demand for innovative and appealing housing that’s close by to public transit, [the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus] and downtown."

