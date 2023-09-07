A federal public defender was appointed on Wednesday to represent a Wellsville man who has been under FBI investigation since a witness in the Pharaoh's strip club case died in his home last month.

Simon P. Gogolack, 39, will be represented by Jeffrey Bagley of the Federal Public Defenders Office, Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy said during a brief proceeding in his court.

McCarthy appointed Bagley to represent Gogolack after the Wellsville man's previous attorney, Robert J. Bolm, 86, told the judge he is suffering from serious health problems. Bolm said he would be willing to represent Gogolack in a detention hearing, but the judge said he felt the defendant would be better served if Bagley represented him. Gogolack agreed.

Gogolack also told the judge he is unemployed and cannot afford to pay an attorney.

FBI agents have been investigating Gogolack since Aug. 1, when federal witness Crystal Quinn, 37, a former exotic dancer and friend of Pharoah's owner Peter Gerace Jr., died in Gogolack's home. According to court papers filed by a federal prosecutor, Wellsville Police went to the home after Gogolack called 911 to say Quinn was unresponsive after taking drugs.

Dozens of FBI agents conducted a court-authorized search of the home on Aug. 8, and on Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's office charged Gogolack with felony counts of illegal drug and firearms possession.

Bolm told The Buffalo News last week that he believes federal authorities are trying to unfairly accuse Gogolack and possibly Gerace with causing Quinn's death.

Gerace has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of sex trafficking, drug trafficking and paying bribes to a former federal drug agent in connection with illegal activities at Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club in Cheektowaga.