Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old man last seen in East Aurora
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Erie County Sheriff’s Department for a 63-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Frederick M. Tornow was reported missing about 8 p.m. Sunday. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A description of his clothing was not provided.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tornow was last seen a blue four-door 2021 Honda Civic in the vicinity of 50 Commerce Parkway, off Quaker Road, in East Aurora. The car bears New York license plates with the number AKJ-2120.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

