Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old man last seen in East Aurora

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Erie County Sheriff’s Department for a 63-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Frederick M. Tornow was reported missing about 8 p.m. Sunday. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A description of his clothing was not provided.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tornow was last seen a blue four-door 2021 Honda Civic in the vicinity of 50 Commerce Parkway, off Quaker Road, in East Aurora. The car bears New York license plates with the number AKJ-2120.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.