Signs of progress: Erie County now labeled 'moderate transmission' area

What a difference a month makes.
Five weeks ago, Erie County was pushing 250 new, positive Covid-19 cases a week for every 100,000 residents.
As of the last week, that number had fallen to 35. Last week's case total was the lowest Erie County has seen since August. And what's happening in Erie County reflects a broader pattern of improvement, though not all improvements are happening as swiftly.
The positive test rate for all of Western New York has also dropped to its lowest level since mid-August, according to state data released Tuesday. The five-county region's positivity rate, which measures how many Covid tests come back positive on a seven-day rolling average, fell to 1%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced.
The region's rate has generally been declining since mid-April and has fallen significantly since early January, when the rate hit 8.8%.
The statewide seven-day average also continues to fall, dipping to 0.65% – a new low for the pandemic. Monday's was the 57th straight day the rate declined, according to the Governor's Office.
Erie County, meanwhile, has seen seven straight weeks of declining Covid-19 cases, from a few thousand per week to a few hundred, according to data released Tuesday by the Erie County Health Department. Hospitalizations have also been falling.
From the first full week of May to the last week of May, the county saw a 71% drop in weekly cases, transitioning Erie County from a community of "high transmission," the worst designation given by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to a community of "moderate transmission."
This change affects everything from school capacity – which can accommodate more students due to reduce social distancing of 3 feet at all grade levels – to therapy services for children, which many once again take place in children's homes, said Erie County Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane.
Other stubborn patterns aren't changing.
• Buffalo's East Side and certain rural communities still show relatively low vaccination rates, though the percentage of residents with at least one Covid-19 shot has climbed into the 30s and 40s in more ZIP codes.
• Covid-19 related deaths are almost entirely due to being unvaccinated.
While deaths in May are expected to be lower than deaths in April, which saw a spike in cases and deaths due in part to travel over spring break, they remain at roughly the same level as they were in March. Deaths in May remain higher than they were in the summer and early fall months of last year.
Of the 153 deaths reported during April and May 2021, only six people were fully vaccinated prior to Covid-19 infection. A total of 96% of all county deaths over the past two months involved unvaccinated residents.
• City deaths remain disproportionately high.
In January, Buffalo residents accounted for 19% of county residents who died of Covid-19-related illnesses. But in April, city dwellers accounted for 43% of deaths.
As previously reported by The Buffalo News, since the vaccine became widely in April, the vaccine disparity has led to a trickle-down death disparity.
Of all the deaths that have been reported over the past two months, 45% of Covid-related deaths have come from Buffalo city ZIP codes even though Buffalo comprises only 22% of the Erie County population.