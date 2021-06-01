Signs of progress: Erie County now labeled 'moderate transmission' area

From the first full week of May to the last week of May, the county saw a 71% drop in weekly cases, transitioning Erie County from a community of "high transmission," the worst designation given by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to a community of "moderate transmission."

This change affects everything from school capacity – which can accommodate more students due to reduce social distancing of 3 feet at all grade levels – to therapy services for children, which many once again take place in children's homes, said Erie County Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane.

Other stubborn patterns aren't changing.

• Buffalo's East Side and certain rural communities still show relatively low vaccination rates, though the percentage of residents with at least one Covid-19 shot has climbed into the 30s and 40s in more ZIP codes.

• Covid-19 related deaths are almost entirely due to being unvaccinated.

While deaths in May are expected to be lower than deaths in April, which saw a spike in cases and deaths due in part to travel over spring break, they remain at roughly the same level as they were in March. Deaths in May remain higher than they were in the summer and early fall months of last year.