Signs of normalcy as Covid wanes, a state of emergency ends and politicians move on

The stated reason Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo Friday was to celebrate an affordable housing project.

But it's what she wasn't here for that was noteworthy: She had barely anything to say about Covid-19.

She didn't wear a mask. Nor did other dignitaries, including Mayor Byron Brown and State Sen. Tim Kennedy, or most of the crowd who gathered indoors with no worries about social distancing in what used to be the auditorium at the former Public School 78.

And when it came time for questions from the media, no one asked about mandates or vaccines or masks or variants.

It was another sign that after two grueling years since it first appeared in New York, Covid-19 is waning – and politicians are eager to put it behind them, too.

Shortly after Hochul wrapped up, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced plans to end the state of emergency that was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

No pandemic-related mandates are still in effect in Erie County, the first time since before the pandemic began in March 2020, Poloncarz said. As a result, the state of emergency currently in effect locally will not be renewed and will expire Saturday, he added.