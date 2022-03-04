Signs of normalcy as Covid wanes, a state of emergency ends and politicians move on

The stated reason Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo Friday was to celebrate an affordable housing project.
But it's what she wasn't here for that was noteworthy: She had barely anything to say about Covid-19.
She didn't wear a mask. Nor did other dignitaries, including Mayor Byron Brown and State Sen. Tim Kennedy, or most of the crowd who gathered indoors with no worries about social distancing in what used to be the auditorium at the former Public School 78.
And when it came time for questions from the media, no one asked about mandates or vaccines or masks or variants.
It was another sign that after two grueling years since it first appeared in New York, Covid-19 is waning – and politicians are eager to put it behind them, too.
Shortly after Hochul wrapped up, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced plans to end the state of emergency that was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
No pandemic-related mandates are still in effect in Erie County, the first time since before the pandemic began in March 2020, Poloncarz said. As a result, the state of emergency currently in effect locally will not be renewed and will expire Saturday, he added.
With the county seeing greatly reduced rates of transmission of the virus, decreases in hospitalizations, the lifting of mask mandates, along with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that lists the county as being in the low category for risk of transmitting the virus, Poloncarz said he is revisiting the state of emergency.
"As March begins, we are thankfully continuing to see reductions in case rates, especially from the extremely high rates that we saw just two months ago. Simultaneously, hospitalization rates for Covid-19 cases are dropping and the strain on our health care system is easing. These are good signs, but Erie County will continue to monitor these rates and other potential areas of concern with the virus and its variants; they are not going away completely," Poloncarz said.
Meanwhile, Erie County-run testing and vaccination clinics will continue, and the county will assist municipalities with personal protection equipment and other needs related to the pandemic, though at a greatly reduced level from the past year.
The announcement reverses a declaration by Buffalo school officials Monday night that masks must continue to be worn. New York City schools are requiring masks this week, but other large city school districts, including Albany, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers, had decided that masks will be optional.
Statewide, Covid numbers continue to show a dramatic drop in the spread of the disease. The statewide positivity rate for Covid-19 tests has stayed below 2%, Hochul said Friday.
She noted Friday that she had spent much time in Buffalo during the early months of the pandemic, when she was still lieutenant governor and was put in charge of the Covid response in the Western New York region.
"Now as governor, to be able to talk about this in Buffalo and say, we have made so much progress ... I want to thank everyone," she said.