Sign of economic recovery: Proposed Erie County budget has pre-pandemic revenues, spending

+2 After weeks of debate, Erie County Legislature OKs stimulus plan: 'It was a lot of money' Lawmakers voted 7-4 along party lines for the $123.7 million plan presented three weeks ago by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, with Democrats voting in favor and Republican-supported legislators voting against it.

Poloncarz expressed more concern over the need to continue to add jobs to the District Attorney's Office, which is growing by 22 positions, specifically to deal with state mandates that limit the amount of time the DA's office has to turn over certain case materials to defense attorneys. Another $100,000 would be set aside for equipment to help meet the mandate.

Because of the newer demands now being placed on the DA's office, Poloncarz said, criminals have been going free.

"More than 200 individuals with pending cases were basically let go because the information that needed to be provided by the DA’s office to the defense counsel couldn’t be provided in time," he said.

Taxes and spending

In the proposed budget, overall county spending is rising by 13%. But the property tax levy growth is more modest. At 3%, it remains within the 2% to 3% range that the county's budget has seen over the last four years.

The budget remains under the state property tax cap, as it has most years, and unrestricted county savings are expected to grow.