Siemens Energy to start Olean job cuts in July

Massive job cuts at an Olean manufacturing plant, which were announced in February, will start this summer.

Siemens Energy will begin cutting 421 manufacturing jobs at the Cattaraugus County facility on July 23, and will continue making workforce reductions until June 2022, the company said in a filing with the state Labor Department.

Forty-one jobs will be eliminated in the first phase of cuts, from July 23 to Aug. 6. Plans call for the facility, which makes turbines and compressors, to shut down its manufacturing operations at the end of June 2022.

Siemens originally planned to eliminate 485 manufacturing jobs at the plant. That number has dropped to 421 active workers who will be affected, due to employee transfers since the February announcement, according to the company.

Siemens Energy is also cutting 45 corporate jobs at its Olean operations. The company has pledged to continue operating its Olean site as a "center of competence" for turbocompressor technology, with about 360 employees.

