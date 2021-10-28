Shrunken 'Build Back Better' bill still has provisions important to Buffalo

"This is a rock-solid investment into the development of all our people," he said.

Still, Higgins especially lamented the loss of the paid family leave provision, even though New York State already has its own family leave plan.

So did Gillibrand.

“Until the bill is printed, I will continue working to include paid leave in the Build Back Better plan," she said in a statement.

Paid family leave got dropped after Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, objected to it, saying it should be dealt with in separate legislation.

Manchin is one of two moderate Democrats, along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who demanded that the Build Back Better bill shrink dramatically and be entirely paid for by tax changes to be included in the measure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Higgins said he understood why those compromises had to be made.

"This is the process," he said. "We have 435 members of the House. There are 100 members of the Senate, and it's a 50-50 Senate with a vice president acting as the tie-breaker. Everybody can't have their own way."