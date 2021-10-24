Should Williamsville allow cannabis shops? Residents can weigh in Monday

From the upscale to the humble, the rural to the well-populated, marijuana is a subject every community in the state will need to make its own decision on.
And the clock is ticking, with time expiring in a few months.
On Monday night, the Village of Williamsville will take a step closer to making a decision on whether to opt out of allowing cannabis stores and dispensaries in the village.
Residents in Williamsville can air their opinions at a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Village Hall on Main Street to weigh the possibility of opting out of the state's marijuana law and policies regarding retail outlets and cannabis bars, at least for now.
Municipalities cannot opt out of adult-use cannabis legalization.
“We really wanted to hear from our residents,” said Deb Rogers, mayor of Williamsville, on Friday.
The deliberations in Williamsville come in the wake of the state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, which in March made legal marijuana possession and use for adults.
Rogers said that to date, she has heard from some four people on this issue, in the village of 5,500 residents. Opinions have varied.
“It was literally split right down the middle,” Rogers said.
The state's new cannabis policies allow local governments to opt out of having marijuana-related businesses in their communities. But any decisions to do that have to be made by Dec. 31.
“People who are opposed to it are opposed to it because they see marijuana as a gateway drug,” Rogers said. But she said she has residents who have other opinions, as well.
The Williamsville hearing on Monday may not come even close to setting any sort of record for public attendance at a meeting in the village.
Rogers said the most people she has seen turn out on a topic of interest in the village was 60 residents, on the issue of a town house development on California Drive.
With marijuana? “It’s anyone’s guess,” Rogers said.
In Orchard Park, one councilman said in June that he would not be voting to opt out on marijuana.
"I wanted to make sure that I didn't string either the public or these business owners along for the rest of the year when I was confident in my decision not to opt out," said Orchard Park Councilman Conor Flynn at the time.
Residents in Williamsville will also have a chance to air their opinions in a follow-up hearing set for Nov. 8. The earliest the board would decide whether to opt out would be during its meeting on Monday, Nov. 22, officials said.
Email is another way for residents to express their opinions on marijuana to the village. Rogers' email is drogers@village.williamsville.ny.us.