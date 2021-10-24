Should Williamsville allow cannabis shops? Residents can weigh in Monday

The state's new cannabis policies allow local governments to opt out of having marijuana-related businesses in their communities. But any decisions to do that have to be made by Dec. 31.

“People who are opposed to it are opposed to it because they see marijuana as a gateway drug,” Rogers said. But she said she has residents who have other opinions, as well.

The Williamsville hearing on Monday may not come even close to setting any sort of record for public attendance at a meeting in the village.

Rogers said the most people she has seen turn out on a topic of interest in the village was 60 residents, on the issue of a town house development on California Drive.

With marijuana? “It’s anyone’s guess,” Rogers said.

In Orchard Park, one councilman said in June that he would not be voting to opt out on marijuana.

"I wanted to make sure that I didn't string either the public or these business owners along for the rest of the year when I was confident in my decision not to opt out," said Orchard Park Councilman Conor Flynn at the time.