Should the Skyway stay or go? In Buffalo, a community responds

Many months later, public presentations were held, supposedly 28 possible suggestions were evaluated (mine NOT included). I recall that the current DOT plan appeared already favored, as it was presented on its own individual poster; all the others were grouped onto two more posters. No public discussion was allowed.

Fast forward to April 2 when The News published the revised plan. Earlier the DOT had suggested “two” alternatives of the same route, a path to the Tesla plant’s back door. I think they are required to give the public more than one choice. The “boulevard” option was now selected (mainly because an expressway wasn’t really possible due to lack of room for ramps at the Tesla plant and in South Buffalo).

The goal of “helping to eliminate commercial traffic problems in the RiverBend area” had been added to the goals of removing the Skyway and finding a feasible alternative. Since 95% of the morning traffic heads to either the 190 N, Delaware or the Elm/Oak arterial, the connection to the 190 should be as close to downtown as possible. The Path to Tesla ties into the 190 two miles east of Hamburg Street!