Should state, county fund new Bills stadium? Yes, says former Sabres executive

Is it worth it?

Quinn: I’ve been thinking a lot about that, and I think it is. It has nothing to do with Terry or Kim or anybody else. When you look at the fabric of a city – what creates an identity for it and what holds it together – it’s things like this. The Bills give us a sense of community like nothing else does. It’s not only national, but international, and I think it has real value. If you don’t do a facility like this, you’re not going to be in that game.

Look at the direct revenue benefits to the State of New York: sales tax, people coming in and buying hotel rooms, eating in restaurants, buying food at the stadium, paying for parking – all of that – and then the income tax that the players have to pay.

The last billionaire who owned the Bills (founder Ralph Wilson Jr.) sold it and gave a billion dollars in charity to both Detroit and Buffalo (via the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation). Look at the amount of money that Terry Pegula’s purchase generates for Buffalo every year in charitable grants. You have to look at the long term.

What’s your level of concern over relocation?