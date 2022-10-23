Should Chuck Schumer be fired? That's Joe Pinion's opinion

WASHINGTON – His full name rhymes with "opinion," and he's got plenty of them.

Joe Pinion, the Republican candidate challenging Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, equates Schumer's resistance to charter schools with the "Jim Crow" polices that kept the races separate and unequal for decades. He says both Schumer and Sen. Lindsay Graham, a South Carolina Republican, are lying to the American people by saying Congress can do something about abortion. And he thinks he can knock off Schumer in the Nov. 8 general election.

Schumer, meanwhile, is bringing a look-what-I've-done-for-you-lately argument to his bid for a fifth term. He says he's brought home the bacon and then some: $1.59 for every dollar New Yorkers sent to Washington last year. He says his "CHIPS" Act helped bring microchip maker Micron to the Syracuse area – and that that's just the start. And after six years as the Senate's top Democrat, he promises to keep doing what he's been doing if he's re-elected.

In other words, this year's race for a U.S. Senate seat from New York pits two very different politicians against each other. The Republicans offer up a first-time candidate who's approached the race with the in-your-face brashness of a right-wing talk show host, which is just what Pinion used to be. And Schumer remains the schmoozer who's been in elected office for nearly half a century and who, a month ahead of his 72nd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down.

The polls don't show this to be much of a contest. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Schumer – who hasn't had a close race since first winning his Senate seat in 1998 – up by 14 points in heavily Democratic New York.

And Schumer, long a prolific fundraiser, is even farther ahead in the dash for cash. Schumer had $20 million left in his campaign fund as of Sept. 30 after spending $15 million in recent years. Pinion, who spent $388,628 on his campaign, had a measly $7,534 left.

But that's not stopping Pinion from being, well, very opinionated.

Saying what he thinks

You might not have heard of Joe Pinion until lately unless you are a follower of Newsmax, the right-wing cable news channel that pushed former President Donald Trump's false argument that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Pinion used to host a show, "Saturday Agenda," on Newsmax, but he hasn't bought into the notion that Trump was cheated out of a second term.

"I've been very clear on the record that I believe that the election was the election – that President Joe Biden is the president of the United States," Pinion, 39, said in a recent Sirius XM radio interview.

That's just one of several signs that Pinion says what he thinks, even if it might rub some the wrong way. For example, he compares Schumer with George Wallace, the famously racist Alabama governor who literally stood in a doorway at the University of Alabama to prevent Black students from entering, all because Schumer isn't pushing charter schools.

"He doesn't say 'segregation now, segregation forever,' " as Wallace did, Pinion said in that Sirius XM interview. "He says no to school choice. He says no to the type of opportunities that prevent us from giving children the skills they need to become the best version of themselves."

Pinion, who says advocating for school choice would be his top priority in the Senate, didn't stop at comparing Schumer with George Wallace. In an interview with The Buffalo News, he also compared Schumer to Lindsay Graham. Schumer has been pushing a bill that would codify abortion rights at the federal level, while Graham proposed a nationwide abortion ban. To hear Pinion tell it, their efforts are equally disingenuous.

"I think that Lindsey Graham and Chuck Schumer are both lying to the American people, and they'll both do it for the same reasons," Pinion said. "They want to hold on to power and they want to hold on to influence, but that is not how we should be governing."

Pinion, who considers himself pro-life but insists abortion is an issue to be decided by the states, remains a conventional Republican on many issues. Asked if he would support barring people under age 21 from owning semiautomatic rifles, he said: "I have a very difficult time telling people that they can go and die on behalf of this country, but they can't buy a weapon." Regarding inflation, he said: "I think we have to make sure that we stop printing money recklessly."

And Pinion, a Yonkers native who attended Colgate University on a football scholarship but who dropped out to take a job, promises to bring a business-minded focus to government after years of work in the nonprofit sector. He's the former director of youth development at a Bronx health center and former spokesman for RepublicEN, a GOP group pushing for market-based solutions to climate change.

"We have to stop allowing government to be held to a lower standard than the private sector," he said.

Doing what he does

Schumer has been an omnipresent presence in New York and Washington politics for decades now, but now he's running for re-election after what he would consider a winning streak.

As the Senate's top Democrat, he pushed President Biden's American Rescue Plan – a $1.9 million stimulus package – through the Senate early last year. Then he did the same with a $1 trillion infrastructure package, the $200 billion CHIPS Act and a $700 billion climate and health bill called the Inflation Reduction Act.

Republicans contend, though, that Democrats have done more to jump-start inflation than they have to reduce it. They're especially critical of the American Rescue Plan, which pumped up the economy through $1,400 stimulus payments to many Americans, along with a generous child tax credit that expired at the end of 2021.

So, Senator Schumer, what do you say to critics who say all that Democratic spending might be part of the reason that inflation is running hot at over 8%?

Asked a version of that question at a recent Buffalo News Editorial Board meeting, Schumer stressed that two-thirds of the stimulus money loaded into the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic was appropriated by Congress during the Trump administration. Yet he noted that Democrats needed to do more once one of their own, Joe Biden, became president in January 2021.

"Had we not done it, we'd be in the Great Depression," Schumer said. "Inflation would be the least of our worries."

Besides, Schumer said, look at how New York benefitted under the American Rescue Plan and other Democrat-backed legislation. He said Democratic spending and his other efforts reversed a decades-long trend in which New Yorkers sent more to Washington in tax money than they ever got in return.

"Some of that, of course, was because of the different bills we passed, and it helped a lot of states," Schumer said. "But I always work the formulas to help New York so that we do better than other places."

That, in essence, is Schumer's argument for re-election: that, as the top Democrat in the Senate, he's essential.

"I was minority leader for four years, and now I've been majority leader for two years, and it makes a huge difference, I think, to Western New York, and to our state," Schumer said.

And yet Schumer still stumps across the state as though it is his first time on the campaign trail, and not just when he's up for re-election.

"I still visit every county, every year," he said. "I'm still in Western New York a minimum of once a month, and usually more. I'm always on the phone talking to people."

Schumer said all of that will continue if he's re-elected. And, he added, he's doing it all because he's following the advice of his father, Abraham Schumer, who passed away last year at the age of 98.

"He taught me two values that shaped my whole life and motivate me as I do the job I'm doing," Schumer said. "One is always help people who need help. He said that's the most noble thing you can do. And number two, he said, if you're undertaking a major endeavor, look in your heart, make sure you're doing the right thing, and then persist and persist and persist. And if you don't give up, God will reward you and you'll succeed and make the world a better place."