Shot and a beer: Erie County partners with breweries for pop-up vaccine clinics

"We’ve always been for the pandemic ending and everything going back to normal," said Resurgence Brewing owner Jeff Ware. "Obviously, we’ve made it very well-known we wanted to help out any way we can."

Tim Herzog, founder of Flying Bison Brewing Company, said he had been talking with Jason Hurley, the county's director of community affairs, about crafting a new local beer to help Erie County celebrate its 200th anniversary.

While in discussions about what would eventually be dubbed the "EC200 Parks and Rec pilsner," one thing led to another, Herzog said. He and Hurley got to talking about the outdoor tent that Flying Bison uses to cover its side yard space and the need for pop-up vaccination locations that could use a tent set up. From there, the germ of an idea blossomed, Herzog said.

"I'm kind of a militant guy about this because I had Covid early on," he said. "I don't even want people that I don't like to get this."

The concept grew quickly, with Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein reaching out to Free, and Free reaching out to Resurgence. A date for the pop-up clinic for the Flying Bison site has not yet been set.