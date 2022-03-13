Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade returns Thursday in Lackawanna

The Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade – approximately 98 steps along Ridge Road from Our Lady of Victory Basilica to Lackawanna City Hall – will march again Thursday after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

It will begin with Mass at 12:10 p.m. in the basilica, 767 Ridge Road, followed by the parade at 12:45, led by Tim Leary’s Irish Bagpipers and the Maritime High School Honor Guard.

The grand marshal will be Erie County Clerk Michael P. “Mickey” Kearns. In a ceremony at the end of the parade, the Irish flag will be raised at City Hall.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.