Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade returns Thursday in Lackawanna
Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade returns Thursday in Lackawanna

Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade (copy)

Young revelers from Our Lady of Victory Elementary School march in the "Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade" in Lackawanna in 2015. The parade is returning this year after a two-year hiatus.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News file

The Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade – approximately 98 steps along Ridge Road from Our Lady of Victory Basilica to Lackawanna City Hall – will march again Thursday after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

It will begin with Mass at 12:10 p.m. in the basilica, 767 Ridge Road, followed by the parade at 12:45, led by Tim Leary’s Irish Bagpipers and the Maritime High School Honor Guard.

The grand marshal will be Erie County Clerk Michael P. “Mickey” Kearns. In a ceremony at the end of the parade, the Irish flag will be raised at City Hall.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

