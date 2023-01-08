Shoplifting suspects fleeing Orchard Park police arrested after crash

Shoplifting suspects who drove away from a traffic stop Saturday afternoon were arrested after their vehicle crashed on the Route 219 expressway, Orchard Park police reported.

When police arrived at Ulta Beauty, 3489 Amelia Drive, at 2:33 p.m., they were told two suspects had entered a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police spotted the vehicle as it headed toward an exit and stopped it on Milestrip Road, but as an officer walked up to it, it fled onto the Route 219 entrance ramp, police said.

The officer followed and a short time later discovered the suspect vehicle had crashed due to traveling at an unsafe speed.

EMS transported the driver and passenger to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The driver, Linda Garret, 26, of Cheektowaga, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, conspiracy and reckless endangerment, as well as several vehicle and traffic infractions, police said.

The passenger, Nyeaira Stallworth, 24, of Buffalo, was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

While in the ECMC emergency room, both women were issued tickets and released pending their appearance in Orchard Park Town Court. The vehicle was impounded.