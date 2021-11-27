Shop owners seek boost from 'Small Business Saturday'

The pandemic, supply chain delays and increased prices conspired to make this Small Business Saturday an even more important day for many shop owners.
A robbery last weekend upped the ante for Joe Petri, who owns Gather & Game on Grant Street.
It started with toilet paper. Then it was cars. Now, the bottleneck at shipping ports has put electronics, toys and clothing in short supply. It has some shoppers on edge, worried they may not find what they need for Christmas.
The break-in set him back $3,000 in cash, inventory and payroll. Fortunately, the holiday season is off to a good start, despite the fact that he is unable to stock some of the store's most popular board games.
"For us, every holiday season feels like a bellwether in whether or not we are going to be vital in going forward," Petri said. "We have had some pretty strong sales and, on the whole, we've been pretty happy with the trajectory."
Customer Jack Vest of Kenmore was shopping at Gather & Game partly to support a local business.
"We like playing board games, and it's better to buy it here than on Amazon, for sure," Vest said. "It's nicer to keep the money in the community."
That's the kind of attitude small business owners across Western New York and the country were hoping for this Small Business Saturday. Held the Saturday after Black Friday, the day is aimed at boosting sales at mom-and-pop shops, many of which had to close for months in 2020 and are only starting to recover financially amid still-uncertain times.
Robbers also hit West Side Bazaar around 3 a.m. Friday morning, smashing a plate glass window, grabbing cash boxes containing petty cash and iPads used to place orders.
It was already a difficult year when the robbery occurred, said Carolynn Welch, executive director of Westminster Economic Development Initiative, which oversees the bazaar.
But she said the community has quickly rallied around them.
"People are donating and coming in droves to shop and support our businesses," Welch said.
The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to climb as much as 10.5% this year, reaching up to $859 billion in sales.
Shoppers were out in force along Elmwood Avenue.
"Small Business Saturday has been absolutely insane with people coming and going," said Liz Cardinale, an employee at Fleece & Outerwear.
"You can just see that it's like the air is different and people are super excited to be back and try to get back to normal," she said.
"We come every year and shop on Elmwood," said Tricia Dobucki, who was there with her two daughters. "We like to support the community."
Everything Elmwood was packed with shoppers. People outside the gift shop waited patiently for an employee at the door to let them enter after people exited.
Retailers, eager to get first dibs at consumers' pocketbooks, have launched their big holiday sales earlier and earlier every year – diluting the urgency of a one-day shopping extravaganza.
Owner Gary LaMartina was glad to see the outpouring of people doing their holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday.
"The holiday season basically makes or breaks you, quite honestly," he said.
Support Local Journalism
"This is our 39th Christmas, and we're kind of a staple on this street," LaMartina said. "We survive on customer service and trying to be kind to people, and giving them something to be happy about at Christmas time. They come back year after year and we know a lot of them by name, and you don't see that anymore."
Staffing the gift shop has been challenging, he said. He believed shoppers were accepting of price increases due to the supply line disruptions and inflationary costs, while also appreciating the store's complimentary gift wrapping.
LaMartina said getting people used to the mask mandate again has been challenging.
Online Christmas shopping has become as big a part of Thanksgiving tradition as mashed potatoes and gravy.
"But it's necessary," he said. "We have to get through this thing."
Some businesses are not as dependent on holiday sales.
That's the case for United Men's Fashion on Bailey Avenue, said Lamark Shaw, the store's manager.
"Our true, true season is around prom and graduation," Shaw said. "Although Christmas is important, we know that if it doesn't happen the way we want it to, it won't cost us all that much."
At the same time, he acknowledged that isn't as true the past two years, which have seen canceled proms and in-person graduations.
That's put a little more pressure on a stronger holiday season this year, he said.
Shaw said the store isn't planning sales to lure in customers.
"We really haven't had to," he said. "Our merchandise is very niche, very unique and hard to find. "
Ricky Bordieri, manager and buyer of San Bor Sports on Grant Street, also said a big holiday season wasn't critical for the sports equipment and clothing store.
"The holiday season has never been that crucial to us," Bordieri said. "We have a spurt, but it's not make-all, break-all like a lot of stores are. As soon as back to school hits, we're slowed down until income tax season. I call it inner city economics."
Merchandise, he said, has been unpredictable.
"The disruptions in the supply chain has made it brutal this year," he said.
Derrick Luchey, part-owner of Doris Records on East Ferry Street, has a gloomy outlook for the holiday season. That's because he said the business model the store relied on for decades is no longer viable.
Luchey said streaming is killing his music store, which no longer carries much music. He said the industry no longer needs shops like his.
"They don't send us posters or any advertising," he said.
Luchey said he doesn't expect this holiday season to turn things around.
"People say 'I'm glad you're keeping it open,' but they don't come in here and shop," he said.
Over on Hertel Avenue, Jessica Buscaglia, co-owner of Mimo Decor, said the holiday season is more challenging now.
"It is tough to know the retail cycles, especially with the past year," Buscaglia said. "It's tough to navigate and predict, so you have to be flexible, but that is a larger part of having a small business in general."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.