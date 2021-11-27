Shop owners seek boost from 'Small Business Saturday'

"The holiday season basically makes or breaks you, quite honestly," he said.

"This is our 39th Christmas, and we're kind of a staple on this street," LaMartina said. "We survive on customer service and trying to be kind to people, and giving them something to be happy about at Christmas time. They come back year after year and we know a lot of them by name, and you don't see that anymore."

Staffing the gift shop has been challenging, he said. He believed shoppers were accepting of price increases due to the supply line disruptions and inflationary costs, while also appreciating the store's complimentary gift wrapping.

LaMartina said getting people used to the mask mandate again has been challenging.

On Thanksgiving, family gatherings may be back. Heading to the store isn't Online Christmas shopping has become as big a part of Thanksgiving tradition as mashed potatoes and gravy.

"But it's necessary," he said. "We have to get through this thing."

Some businesses are not as dependent on holiday sales.

That's the case for United Men's Fashion on Bailey Avenue, said Lamark Shaw, the store's manager.

"Our true, true season is around prom and graduation," Shaw said. "Although Christmas is important, we know that if it doesn't happen the way we want it to, it won't cost us all that much."