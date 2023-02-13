Four people have been shot – one fatally – in the last two weeks at one of Buffalo's most popular nightclubs.

But the shootings at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue do not appear related, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia said Monday.

They also do not seem targeted at Buffalo's LGBTQ community, which for years has found a welcoming environment at Club Marcella, Gramaglia and Buffalo's first openly gay council member said.

"It was really an act of senseless violence, where it was an escalated argument that led to death," Fillmore Council Member Mitch Nowakowski said of Sunday's incident. "It’s absolutely tragic and horrific."

One dead, two injured in overnight shooting at Buffalo nightclub The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. during an argument inside Club Marcella in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a statement from Buffalo police.

Nowakowski said he was "incredibly saddened" by Sunday's shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. The shooting follows another on Jan. 29 in which a security guard was shot and injured in the nightclub's parking lot.

The club's owner did not respond to messages seeking comment. Gramaglia said the club has been cooperative in the police investigation, which has yielded no arrests. He added that Mayor Byron W. Brown spoke with the owners over the weekend.

"The owners have always been very cooperative," Gramaglia said. "Their communication has been thorough. When they opened that club, they were working in conjunction with our district as far as security improvements."

Gramaglia said the club has "other types of security measures and camera systems inside that I’m not aware of anybody else having" and police are reviewing video footage to identify the suspect.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I’ve been there," Nowakowski said. "They have extensive security when you walk in. You get wanded, there’s a metal detector, there’s 10-plus security members there."

Security guard injured in overnight shooting outside nightclub An on-duty security guard at Club Marcella near downtown Buffalo was injured by gunfire in an overnight shooting that is still under investigation.

Nowakowski said the club's owners told him the shooter may have retrieved a gun from a fenced area near the outdoor patio. When questioned Monday by reporters, Gramaglia would not say how the gun got into the club.

The shooting stemmed from a personal disagreement involving a "regular" at the bar, Nowakowski said, and does not appear to be a hate crime or related to the fact that Club Marcella for years has been a welcoming place for gay patrons.

"The club owners did tell me that they have the entire altercation on camera," Nowakowski said.

Asked whether police had a suspect, Gramaglia said, "We're making progress. We're making good progress."

Nowakowski does not necessarily think the city should move swiftly to shut down the bar, as has happened in other cases where shootings occurred.

Since the club relocated from the Theatre District to Michigan Avenue last year, the club's owners have been good neighbors, Nowakowski said, and have developed relationships with other businesses in the Cobblestone District and the Buffalo Police.

Nowakowski, the Council's first openly gay member, said the shootings will not deter his efforts to make the Cobblestone District, which borders Canalside and other parts of downtown, an appealing place for entertainment.

"Nightlife is a part of life," he said. "People enjoy entertainment. People should be able to enjoy nightlife and going out to meet friends, to go dancing, to see a drag show, and they should be able to do that without the fear of violence."