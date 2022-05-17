Shooting victims' family members moved by President Biden's empathy

Nineteen family members of Celestine Chaney, a victim in Saturday's mass shooting, came away impressed by President Biden's approachability and empathy Tuesday at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

"He made people smile, he made us feel at ease," said Dee Davis, Chaney's sister-in-law. "He made us feel that somebody is going to try to do something."

Before his speech, the president met privately with family members of the 10 victims of Saturday's racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. After the private meetings, Biden again mentioned each of the victims by name and elaborated on their professions and hobbies during his speech at the center's auditorium.

Several Chaney family members said Biden put his arm around them, posed for pictures and took selfies with them. They gathered with the president in the community room, which recently served as a polling place and a Covid-19 vaccination center. Round tables and chairs accommodated the Chaney family, with they were provided bottles of water, Girl Scout cookies and hand sanitizer. Two other rooms, the dining room and after-school programming room, were also designated as family meeting rooms. Close to 100 family members of the victims attended.

Wayne Jones Jr., Chaney's grandson, left encouraged because he believes Biden will pass legislation to ban assault weapons.

"He will try to pass that bill again," he said. "He told us he'll keep fighting."

In addition to condemning white supremacist ideology, the need for legislation against assault weapons was a key component of Biden's speech.

Danielle Simpson, Jones' girlfriend, said Biden's presence brought a little light to the room.

"He had everybody laughing," she said. "He took selfies with them. It was very nice, like a weight was lifted."

While Davis said Biden's actions were meaningful, her grief and anger were still evident.

"I'm tired of racism – it's hate. it's just hate," she said. "I never thought I'd lose a family member to murder."

Lynda Elliott, 15, the niece of victim Andre Mackneil, attended the president's visit with her nephew, Andre Jr., Mackneil's 3-year-old son. Mackneil had gone to Tops to buy a birthday cake for his son when the shooting occurred.

Elliott's nephew was eager to meet the president, who hugged him and handed him a coin. Elliott said Andre Jr. was so protective of the coin Biden gave him that he even passed up hugs out of fear someone would take it away. Asked if the gesture and the president's visit meant something, Elliott said, "It did, to all of us."

The Mackneil family was also comforted Tuesday by Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries, one of the first to arrive at the Tops Markets after the shooting, leading a prayer circle with employees on Riley Street behind the supermarket.

