Shooting on Buffalo's Juniata Place sends male to ECMC

Buffalo police say a male was struck by gunfire in the leg area Saturday night.
It happened just after 8:20 p.m. in the first block of Juniata Place, said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.
The male was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with apparent non-life threatening injuries, DeGeorge said.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.
Deidre Williams
I am the Buffalo City Hall reporter for The Buffalo News. I've been a staff reporter at The News since in 1999.
