Shooting on Buffalo's Juniata Place sends male to ECMC
Buffalo police say a male was struck by gunfire in the leg area Saturday night.

It happened just after 8:20 p.m. in the first block of Juniata Place, said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

The male was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with apparent non-life threatening injuries, DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

