Shooting early Sunday sends Buffalo man to ECMC

Detectives are investigating a shooting early Sunday that sent a man to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
The victim, a 34-year-old Buffalo resident, was taken to ECMC in a private vehicle about 3:30 a.m., DeGeorge said. He is listed in stable condition.
The shooting took place in the 500 block of Sherman Street near Genesee Street in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood, DeGeorge reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
