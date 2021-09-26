 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting early Sunday sends Buffalo man to ECMC
0 comments

Shooting early Sunday sends Buffalo man to ECMC

Support this work for $1 a month

Detectives are investigating a shooting early Sunday that sent a man to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

The victim, a 34-year-old Buffalo resident, was taken to ECMC in a private vehicle about 3:30 a.m., DeGeorge said. He is listed in stable condition.

The shooting took place in the 500 block of Sherman Street near Genesee Street in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood, DeGeorge reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Erie County corrections officer closes cell door hatch on inmate

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News