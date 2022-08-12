Shock, sadness after Salman Rushdie stabbed at Chautauqua Institution; suspect in custody

CHAUTAUQUA – By 10:45 a.m., the amphitheater of the Chautauqua Institution had mostly filled with patrons. They were there to hear a talk by world-famous author Salman Rushdie, who has been living under death threats from Iran for more three decades after the publication of his book "Satanic Verses."

Rushdie, 75, was on stage with his interviewer, Ralph Henry Reese, 73, when a man bounded onto the stage wearing a black Covid-19 mask and black and white jogging suit.

"I couldn't believe what was happening," said Linda Ulrich-Hagner, a retired teacher who spends her summers in the lakefront community.

State police early Friday evening identified the man as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., who is accused of stabbing Rushdie multiple times, at least once each in the neck and abdomen.

Investigators and prosecutors at a 5 p.m. press conference said they were considering what to charge Matar with as they gathered evidence and surgery to address Rushdie's wounds continued at UPMC Hamot trauma hospital in Erie, Pa., where he was flown by helicopter after the attack.

Andrew Wylie, Rushdie's literary agent, said just before 7 p.m. that the author was on a ventilator with critical injuries.

"The news is not good," Wylie said in a statement. "Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," he said.

A state trooper assigned to security at the event grabbed Matar after the commotion began, and took him into custody with help from a Chautauqua County sheriff's deputy and several audience members who ran onto the stage.

A doctor in the audience and emergency medical technicians on hand tended to Rushdie before he was helped off the stage.

Reese, who suffered minor facial injuries, was treated at the same Erie hospital and later released.

The attack stunned the crowd and drew international attention.

"This has never happened in our entire history," said Michael E. Hill, the president of the Institution. "Chautauqua has always been an extremely safe place."

Unanswered questions

Questions remained Friday about the accused attacker's intentions, whether he acted alone or whether he was motivated by a three-decades-old fatwa against Rushdie, as well as how he carried out the attack.

Authorities said Matar had a pass to enter the grounds and his backpack was screened by a sheriff's deputy and K-9 assigned to the event.

State police said it appeared Matar acted alone. They continue to investigate, along with the FBI and Chautauqua County Sheriff's and District Attorney's offices.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt will determine charges as the investigation continues, depending, in part, on Rushdie's condition.

Book backlash

After the publication of “The Satanic Verses” in 1988, often-violent protests against Rushdie erupted around the world, including a riot that killed 12 people in Mumbai.

The novel was banned in Iran, where the late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini the following year issued the fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of $3.3 million was offered by a semi-official religious organization to anyone who killed Rushdie.

The death threats and bounty led Rushdie to go into hiding under a British government protection program, including a round-the-clock armed guard. Rushdie emerged after nine years of seclusion and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism.

"We can think of no comparable incident of a public violent attack on a literary writer on American soil," PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said of Friday's attack. The organization seeks to protect free expression in the United States and worldwide. Rushdie is a former president.

"Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades, but has never flinched, nor faltered," Nossel said. "He has devoted tireless energy to assisting others who are vulnerable and menaced."

The shock

Just before the attack occurred at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, the Booker Prize-winning author was sitting on stage near Reese, co-founder of City of Asylum, a Pittsburgh residency program for writers living in exile under threat of persecution.

Introductory remarks had just begun before the men were to begin a conversation about the United States as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression.

Then the attack began.

Witnesses said they saw a man rush from the left side of the stage wearing a black mask worn for Covid-19 and begin to assault Rushdie, who was on the same side of the stage.

"There was horror – the whole audience reacted, and probably 15 spectators raced onto the stage to try to attend to him, or so it seemed," said Tonawanda resident Paula Voell, a former Buffalo News reporter, who was in the audience. "It was pretty clear, instantly, that he was being attacked."

Voell said Rushdie was on the ground for possibly five minutes when two men, one on either side, helped him walk to the back of the stage and out of view.

A few minutes later, Deborah Sunya Moore, vice president of programming at the Chautauqua Institution, asked the audience to calmly leave the amphitheater. Shortly afterward, a group of about 40 people gathered for a prayer circle in English and Hebrew.

Steve Davies sat in the first row as the chaos broke out. He saw 10 or more spectators descend on the stage to subdue the attacker, who he said was "pummeling" Rushdie with his right hand. He couldn't tell if the attacker was holding a knife.

"I feel like I did after 9/11, that it was an attack on the Chautauqua Institution, and not just Salman Rushdie," said Davies, who lives in Brooklyn. "Hopefully, it is something we can overcome and get past. This is the antithesis of what Chautauqua stands for."

Liz Kolken, who lives year-round at Chautauqua, was running late and got to the main entrance when she heard gasps from the crowd.

She turned away.

"I had been at Tops two hours before the shooting, so I've had enough violence," Kolken said, referring to the May 14 attack by an avowed white supremacist that killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket.

State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, was at Chautauqua Institution earlier Friday and had just left when the attack occurred. He recalled buying "The Satanic Verses" when it was first published. He said his "thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Rushdie."

"I bought the book, as did so many others, as a show of support for Mr. Rushdie and for the basic human right of free speech," Borrello said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement on Twitter, calling Rushdie "an individual who has spent decades speaking truth to power."

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin called the incident a "horrific attack." He was attacked, but not injured, while on stage for a campaign event in Fairport last month.

"We must hold the perpetrator of this violence accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Zeldin said.

The attack was especially shocking to patrons of the Chautauqua Institution, known for drawing luminaries of the arts, humanities and religious worlds to its pastoral, lakeside getaway.

In the hours after the attack, yellow "crime scene" tape crisscrossed the front of the amphitheater.

Most events were canceled for the day.

Ulrich-Hagner, the retired teacher, ended up spending most of the day on a bench in the plaza trying to make sense of what she had just witnessed.

"It's almost like, where are you safe anymore?" she said.

Karen Rumsey of Eden said Friday was the first time she had been at Chautauqua since summer 2019.

"I so looked forward to coming back," Rumsey said. "And now I'm speechless."

News staff reporters Jon Harris and Lou Michel and the Associated Press contributed to this report.