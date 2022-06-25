Ship named for Buffalo-born WWII veteran is christened

John Basilone didn’t have to return to combat.

After he won the Medal of Honor for his actions during World War II’s Battle of Guadalcanal, Basilone was ordered back to the United States. There, he married a fellow Marine sergeant, Lena Riggi, and was showered adoration and attention, often flooded with movie offers and parade invites, according to the First Marine Division.

Still, he re-enlisted in February 1945 and participated in the Battle of Iwo Jima, where he died in action at the age of 28. Soon after, he posthumously received the Navy Cross for his efforts, thus becoming the only enlisted Marine awarded both the Medal of Honor and the Navy Cross in World War II.

It took 7,000 shipbuilders to honor him.

On June 18, seven decades after his service, the Navy christened a guided-missile destroyer named in his honor from the General Dynamics in Bath, Maine. The future USS Basilone is the second duty ship named for the former Buffalo resident, with the initial Gearing-class destroyer serving from 1945 to 1977, according to a Navy news release.

Basilone was born in Buffalo, but his parents lived here for only two years before returning to New Jersey, where they had lived previously. His heroism might not be as well-known locally as other Western New York military heroes, such as William J. "Wild Bill" Donovan and Matt Urban, but his actions were featured in a segment of the “The Pacific” miniseries produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks several years ago.

The ceremony christening the ship in Basilone's name included music from the Navy band and attendance from both ships’ crews, Maine elected officials and many members of the Basilone family, according to a video of the event from the United States Naval Institute.

During the ceremony, Basilone’s brother, Donald, joked about the strong wind as he stood alongside his niece, Diane Hawkins, while she read the speech he wrote.

The youngest of 10 children, Donald remembers his small house in Raritan, N.J., where three boys sometimes had to share one bed.

He remembers growing up without many Italian-American heroes, for which he blames Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

Until his brother.

“It’s been so long since he has been gone, 77 years, but I will never forget him,” Hawkins said reciting Donald’s written speech.

Ryan Manion, president of the Travis Manion Foundation, officially christened the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow. She also spoke at the ceremony, comparing Basilone to her brother, who inspired her foundation after he died in combat in Iraq.

While she grew up viewing Basilone as a somewhat mystical hero, her perception changed over time, she said.

“While still in awe of his bravery, I also realize that John Basilone was more than a Marine Corps hero. He was a real person, a young man who had yet reached his thirtieth birthday,” Manion added.

The USS Basilone is part of the Arleigh Burke-class, which the Navy describes at the backbone of its surface fleet. These ships provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multithreat air, surface and subsurface domains.

Typically, the destroyers are named for Navy-recognized distinguished heroes, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service.

Though Basilone lived in Buffalo for only the first two years of his life, some residents remain committed to upholding his legacy.

Joseph Sedita, the attorney who began the petition to install a statue in Basilone’s honor in Columbus Park on the city's West Side, said he finds Basilone’s story to be one of heroism.

“He’s a guy who loved his country, the children of immigrants,” he added.

